'Cosby Show' Star Geoffrey Owens Is Still 'Struggling' to 'Make Ends Meet' After He Quit Trader Joe's Gig: 'People Can't Get Their Heads Around That'

Though he went to Yale University and has a successful career, Owens, who went viral in 2018 for working at Trader Joe's, pointed out how tough it is to make it in showbiz, stating, "People have a false impression of what the average middle-class actor makes and their ability to make a living in the industry."

The actor faced public scrutiny when photos of him working at the popular grocery store surfaced online, leading to him eventually leaving his job.

"I'm not going to feel comfortable working in this store wondering who is around with a camera," he explained of giving up the gig.