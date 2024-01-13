What Is Anthony Anderson's Net Worth? Learn More About the 'Black-ish' Star's Shocking Salary
Anthony Anderson is rich-ish!
The actor, comedian and game show host has a hefty net worth of an estimated $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
While Anderson's career in Hollywood was kickstarted with his roles in Me, Myself & Irene, Barbershop, and Big Momma's House, the 53-year-old's fame flourished when he landed the role of Andre "Dre" Johnson on the hit TV show Black-ish from 2014-2022.
Anderson earned roughly $9 million per year as the star of the ABC sitcom and from producing the show's spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.
The dad-of-two racked up $400,000 for each episode of Black-ish across the span of eight seasons.
In addition to acting, Anderson has brought his hilarious sense of humor to the world of hosting.
The Kangaroo Jack actor has landed hosting gigs at various awards shows — including the 2024 Emmy Awards — as well as game shows including To Tell the Truth and We Are Family.
Anderson also had a stint as one of Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s celebrity guest hosts while Jimmy Kimmel was out on paternity leave in 2017.
In 2019, Anderson made appearances in both of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials. One year later, the Scary Movie 3 star hit television screens as a contestant on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.
The Law & Order star even dabbled in video game production, as he voiced a drug dealer in the game Scarface: The World Is Yours in 2006 and appeared as Troy Dollar in Def Jam: Icon.
Anderson was credited for doing "monster voices" in 2012 for the video game Diablo III.
Due to the terms of his divorce settlement, a pricey amount of Anderson's annual income goes to his ex-wife, Alvina Stewart, who was his college sweetheart at Howard University.
The former flames tied the know in 1995 before welcoming their daughter, Kyra, 28, and son, Nathan, 24. (Their son has notably followed in his father's footsteps, landing roles on the Netflix series Richie Rich and appearing in Black-ish.)
Anderson and Stewart separated in 2014, with the mom-of-two filing for divorce one year later.
The exes briefly reconciled in January 2017 before Stewart filed to legally end their marriage a second time in March 2022.
The split was settled in 2023, leaving Anderson with a court-ordered agreement to pay Stewart a base monthly support of $20,000 if he makes less than $2 million per year. In a case where he earns more than $2 million in a said year, his ex-wife is entitled to 20 percent of the amount over $2 million.
Considering his $9 million per year salary from Black-ish, Anderson likely pays Stewart closer to $1.64 million per year, or $54,000 a month.
Aside from spousal support, Anderson was able to keep their home in Encino, Calif. — purchased in 2017 for $4.8 million — and a 2004 Land Rover, while Stewart kept a residence in Houston and a 2022 Mazda.