What Is Anthony Anderson's Net Worth? Learn More About the 'Black-ish' Star's Shocking Salary

While Anderson's career in Hollywood was kickstarted with his roles in Me, Myself & Irene, Barbershop, and Big Momma's House, the 53-year-old's fame flourished when he landed the role of Andre "Dre" Johnson on the hit TV show Black-ish from 2014-2022.

Anderson earned roughly $9 million per year as the star of the ABC sitcom and from producing the show's spin-offs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish.