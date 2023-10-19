Travis Kelce Buys $6 Million Kansas City Mansion for Privacy as Taylor Swift Romance Heats Up
Travis Kelce is moving on up!
According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, purchased a new $6 million property in a more private location in Missouri as his romance with Taylor Swift intensifies.
On Tuesday, October 17, Kelce officially became the owner of the lavish home in a gated Kansas City community that boasts six bedrooms, six baths and over 16,000 square feet of living space. The posh estate also has a waterfall, swimming pool and mini golf course to keep the power couple entertained.
In 2019, the NFL star bought a smaller property for $995,000 on a main street in Kansas City's Briarcliff West neighborhood — which has not been a secure location to bring the pop icon, 33. Kelce — who collects an annual salary of $14 million — also owns a $355,000 condo in Orlando, Fla.
The real estate investment comes as the Catching Kelce alum continues to completely charm Swift in their new relationship. "Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before, and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by," an insider explained, adding that Kelce "goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can."
"He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success," the insider continued of their blossoming love. "Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn't be happier for them."
The "Cruel Summer" singer has been a staple at the athlete's games over the past month, as she's often spotted with his mother, Donna Kelce, while cheering him on from the sidelines.
Luckily, the duo spent quality time together amid their grueling schedules in New York City, where Kelce made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. According to eyewitnesses at the after-party, the Ohio native and Swift could not keep their hands off each other.
"Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other," an insider at the celebration, held at Catch Steakhouse in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, spilled. "They kissed throughout the evening."
"Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren't shy with their PDA," an additional eyewitness source confirmed. "They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses."
TMZ first reported on Kelce buying the $6 million Kansas City property.