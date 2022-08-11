'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She Believes 'Divisive' Donald Trump Is 'Wholly Unfit To Be In Office'
Alyssa Farah Griffin opened up about her time working in the White House as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary and the possibilities of former President Donald Trump running in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Griffin confessed that despite identifying as politically conservative, she had her doubts about who the embattled politician was and the people he chose to be around him as far back as 2017 when he was first elected.
When asked if she would vote for Trump if he ran for president in 2024, her answer was firm. "He is wholly unfit to be in office," she stated, noting that his behavior surrounding the alleged January 6 insurrection attempts prompted her to resign.
"When the election lies started being shared, I couldn't put my name to it. I couldn't put my conscience to it," she continued. "So I resigned. But I didn't forcefully speak out until Jan. 6th, and I haven't stopped since."
The View's newest permanent cohost also claimed Trump was "one of the most, if not the most divisive president in history," and revealed she does not plan to mimic his confrontational ways during her time on the daytime chat-fest.
"I walked away committed to feeling in my bone that I want to be part of solutions, not adding to the division," she explained.
"So rather than go on hyper-partisan TV, where I'm just going to agree with everyone around me, I want to have a really thoughtful conversation with really smart Democrats, like former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin; someone who knows her stuff," she continued. "She is so far left of me, but I know we're going to have thoughtful, serious conversations."
Following her stint as press secretary for Pence, Griffin continued her work in politics, going on to take on the position of director of strategic communications for the White House.
"I went back to the West Wing, which I'm sure in so many people's minds define me, but they're only part of who I am," she added. "And what I would say is I could spend rest of my life debating if I ever should have gone there, but I know the growth that came from it. I know the voice I found from working for Trump and realizing that he is not a man I could ever support being an office again."
Griffin exclusively spoke to PEOPLE on her time in the White House and if she would vote for Trump in 2024.