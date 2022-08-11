'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals She Believes 'Divisive' Donald Trump Is 'Wholly Unfit To Be In Office'

Following her stint as press secretary for Pence, Griffin continued her work in politics, going on to take on the position of director of strategic communications for the White House.

"I went back to the West Wing, which I'm sure in so many people's minds define me, but they're only part of who I am," she added. "And what I would say is I could spend rest of my life debating if I ever should have gone there, but I know the growth that came from it. I know the voice I found from working for Trump and realizing that he is not a man I could ever support being an office again."

Griffin exclusively spoke to PEOPLE on her time in the White House and if she would vote for Trump in 2024.