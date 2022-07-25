COURTENEY COX OPENS UP ABOUT 'HER MAN' ON 'JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE'

Cox and McDaid have been an item since 2013. Though they got engaged in 2014 after roughly six months of dating, the pair ultimately ditched their plans to say “I Do” around 2015, OK! previously reported. Yet it appears the duo’s relationship is still going strong even without a trip down the aisle.

"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals,” Cox told People of her beau back in January. “He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."