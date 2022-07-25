All Loved-UpCourteney Cox Gushes Over Boyfriend Johnny McDaid On His 46th Birthday: 'I Love You J'
As in love as ever!
Courteney Cox celebrated boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s 46th birthday on Sunday, July 24, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt post honoring her long-term partner.
“Happy birthday to my multitalented Johnny!” the 58-year-old Friends alum wrote of the Snow Patrol singer, accompanying the post with several sweet selfies and a snap of the pair with English rocker Ed Sheeran, who first introduced them. “He may be getting older (kinda) but watching him play never does. I love you J."
Cox and McDaid have been an item since 2013. Though they got engaged in 2014 after roughly six months of dating, the pair ultimately ditched their plans to say “I Do” around 2015, OK! previously reported. Yet it appears the duo’s relationship is still going strong even without a trip down the aisle.
"He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals,” Cox told People of her beau back in January. “He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."
Beyond his apparently winning combination of looks and personality, it seems that spending nine months apart during the Covid-19 pandemic only strengthened Cox and McDaid’s eight-year relationship.
"I've learned that love is precious," the star explained to the publication. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."
And part of embracing this "precious" time together seems to include venturing out on romantic dates. Just last month, Cox shared yet another sweet Instagram post depicting the pair enjoying a romantic evening in the U.K.
“Date night in London,” the star captioned the sweet selfie, which garnered more than 239,000 likes.