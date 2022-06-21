The Cougar Town alum makes sure to cherish every second they're able to spend together since they were on different continents during the height of the pandemic, something she called a "hard" situation.

"I've learned that love is precious," she told PEOPLE. "As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

The stars first got together in 2013 and became engaged the following year, though they eventually called it off and parted ways. They then reconciled in 2015 but have yet to get engaged again — and Cox isn't sure if they ever will.