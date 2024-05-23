Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Monica Geller in Hilarious Clip Mocking Her Frizzy Hair: Watch

On Wednesday, May 22, the Friends alum Courteney Cox channeled her old character in a clip of herself dealing with a big 'do while on vacation.

2024 Monica Geller still has frizzy hair!

In the video, Cox began inside with sleek locks before she walked out a sliding door as her hair grew three sizes.

“It’s the humidity!” she said.

In the comments sections, fans of the famous sitcom gushed over the hilarious reenactment.