Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner Monica Geller in Hilarious Clip Mocking Her Frizzy Hair: Watch
2024 Monica Geller still has frizzy hair!
On Wednesday, May 22, the Friends alum Courteney Cox channeled her old character in a clip of herself dealing with a big 'do while on vacation.
In the video, Cox began inside with sleek locks before she walked out a sliding door as her hair grew three sizes.
“It’s the humidity!” she said.
In the comments sections, fans of the famous sitcom gushed over the hilarious reenactment.
“I feel so bad for those who haven’t seen where this came from…😂👏👏,” one user penned, while another added, “People don’t know HOW ICONIC THIS IS.”
“She knows the way to our hearts 😂👏🏼🥰❤️,” another supporter said, as one more raved, “😂 This is my favorite feed 😂.”
As OK! previously reported, Cox’s silly video came after she made a wild claim about late Friends costar Matthew Perry in a new interview.
Perry tragically passed at 54 years old in October 2023 after drowning in a hot tub, but according to Cox, she has seen him since.
"I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," the actress, 59, said of Perry's ghostly spirit while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Friends May 2004 finale.
"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us," she added, when asked more about feeling Perry’s presence. "I do sense — I sense Matthew’s around for sure."
Following Perry’s death, Cox and the rest of the fan-favorite crew — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow —shared a message about the sad scenario.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family," the statement read. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
In December 2023, it was revealed Perry’s cause of death was the "acute effects of ketamine."
"At the high levels of ketamine found in his postmortem blood specimens, the main lethal effects would be from both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression," the autopsy report explained. "Drowning contributes due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness."