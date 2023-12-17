Jennifer Aniston to Host Special Get-Together for 'Friends' Cast After Matthew Perry's Tragic Death
Almost two months following the tragic death of their costar Matthew Perry, the Friends cast will reportedly be gathering to celebrate the actor’s life privately.
Though the fivesome attended the 54-year-old’s funeral, which was held on November 3, a source revealed they plan to see each other a Jennifer Aniston’s Bel-Air home for the holidays.
“It was always their plan to get-together just the five of them, so they could feel comfortable about saying whatever’s on their minds,” the insider said of Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox.
“They’ll reminisce about some of their favorite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry,” they added of the longtime pals, who have yet to properly grieve their friend together. “The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them.”
“There will undoubtedly be tears,” the source said of the upcoming emotional time.
The insider also referenced Perry’s troubled past, as the 17 Again alum struggled with substance abuse his entire life, however, he was presumed to have been several years sober at the time of his death.
“They wonderwhat more they could have done,” the source said of Perry’s addiction. “But they don’t want to make their get-together a downer. This is about honoring their friend.”
As for the event’s setting, the source shared Aniston’s home is the perfect place to host.
“She has an amazing house and the Zen feel of her place is exactly what the occasion calls for,” the insider stated. “She’s planning a really nice evening with good food, some wine and lots of candles and soft music. She’ll break out the photo albums and candid videos and maybe even have a slide show.”
As OK! previously reported, in a recent interview, Aniston opened up about Perry’s death.
“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” she told Variety of her pal, who was found dead in his hot tub on October 28. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”
She added: “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”
Aniston then touched on the heartbreaking tribute messages she and her costars wrote in Perry’s honor.
“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”
“His way of speaking created a whole different world,” she said of Perry’s character, Chandler Bing. “We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”
