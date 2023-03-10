OK Magazine
Courteney Cox Confesses To Going Overboard With 'Too Many Fillers': 'I Messed Up A Lot'

By:

Mar. 9 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Courteney Cox is coming clean about using anti-aging injectables.

In a new episode of the "Gloss Angeles" podcast, the 58-year-old confessed she should have stopped herself from going overboard.

“It’s a domino effect,” the Friends star said. “You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.”

“You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’ … You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person," she stated.

Fortunately, she noticed she was "doing too many fillers," so she "[had] to have them removed."

“Thank God they are removable,” she continued. “I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that. Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that’s just a bummer, a waste of time."

This is hardly the first time the brunette beauty spoke about aging in Hollywood.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," she told the Sunday Times Style magazine in 2022. “I didn’t realize that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

Cox previously revealed she started getting injectable fillers because she “wasn’t pleased with herself and the way she looked."

“I would say it’s a common thing you go through as you age, especially in Hollywood,” she admitted. “You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing.”

Now, Cox has a different outlook on her life in the spotlight.

“So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change,” she said. “I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I am think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

