Courteney Cox Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance for 'Evil Genius' at TIFF: Photos
Sept. 14 2026, Updated 11:44 a.m. ET
Courteney Cox made a rare red carpet appearance and she had plenty to celebrate.
The 62-year-old stepped out at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of Evil Genius on Saturday, September 12, marking one of her few major public appearances this year.
Courteney Cox Steps Out at TIFF
Cox hit the red carpet at Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall ahead of the premiere of her latest project.
The Friends alum opted for a sleek all-black ensemble, wearing a sleeveless boatneck top with a long skirt and pointed boots. She completed the understated look with hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.
Her TIFF appearance marked her first major red carpet outing in roughly seven moths, following the Scream 7 premiere in February.
Courteney Cox Celebrates Her Latest Directorial Project
Cox wasn't simply attending the festival as a guest; she was there as a director and co-producer of Evil Genius.
The true-crime film inspired by the bizarre 2003 "pizza bomber" case and stars Patricia Arquette and David Harbour.
The movie marks Cox's second feature-length directorial effort following 2014's Just Before I Go.
Courteney Cox Reunites With Patricia Arquette
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The premiere also brought Cox together with her former sister-in-law and longtime friend Arquette.
Cox was married to Patricia's younger brother, David Arquette, from 1999 until 2013, but the women have maintained a close relationship in the years since.
This time around, Courteney was behind the camera while Patricia took on a starring role as Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Joins Her at TIFF
The festival became a family affair when Courteney's daughter, Coco Arquette, joined her in Toronto.
The mother-daughter duo made a rare public appearance together at the premiere, where they coordinated in black looks. Coco also has a small role in her mom's new movie.
Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband David.
Courteney Cox Remembers Hayden Panettiere
While promoting Evil Genius at TIFF, Courteney also spoke publicly about the recent death of her Scream costar Hayden Panettiere.
"She's a really wonderful actor," Courteney said while reflecting on their time together, adding that Hayden was "really fun and happy and smart."
Courteney, who worked with Hayden in Scream 4 and Scream VI, added, "It's really sad."