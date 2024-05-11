Jennifer Aniston 'Takes Her Role as Coco's Godmother Very Seriously': 'She Loves Her Like a Daughter'

She'll be there for you! Though Jennifer Aniston might not have children of her own, she has a special bond with Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette.

“Jennifer takes her role as Coco’s godmother very seriously,” an insider dished. “She loves her like a daughter.”

Now that Coco, whose dad is David Arquette, is about to turn 20, the 55-year-old Friends star loves to dish out words of wisdom. “Jennifer has had a lot of long talks with Coco about pretty much everything,” said the insider. “She’s pushed herself to be the best possible example to Coco while also warning her about the troubles she can get herself into as the daughter of two very famous parents.”