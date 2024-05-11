Jennifer Aniston 'Takes Her Role as Coco's Godmother Very Seriously': 'She Loves Her Like a Daughter'
She'll be there for you! Though Jennifer Aniston might not have children of her own, she has a special bond with Courteney Cox's daughter, Coco Arquette.
“Jennifer takes her role as Coco’s godmother very seriously,” an insider dished. “She loves her like a daughter.”
Now that Coco, whose dad is David Arquette, is about to turn 20, the 55-year-old Friends star loves to dish out words of wisdom. “Jennifer has had a lot of long talks with Coco about pretty much everything,” said the insider. “She’s pushed herself to be the best possible example to Coco while also warning her about the troubles she can get herself into as the daughter of two very famous parents.”
Meanwhile, Courteney’s thrilled her daughter gets along so well with her "auntie." Said the insider: “She wouldn’t have it any other way.”
The two actresses, who met on the set of Friends, have been friends forever.
While at Courteney's Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023, Jennifer broke down in tears alongside the teenager.
"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters," the Murder Mystery star said during her speech. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that."
"[Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another," she continued. "Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day."
- 14 Celebrity Couples Who Were Good-Looking But Cursed: From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
- 39 Stars Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala: Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie and More
- Jennifer Aniston 'Wary' of BFF Courteney Cox's Boyfriend Johnny McDaid as He Refuses to Move to L.A.
As OK! previously reported, Jennifer wanted to have kids, presumably when she was married to Brad Pitt, but things didn't work out in her favor.
"My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard s---, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be," she told Allure in 2022. "I was trying to get pregnant."
"I have zero regrets," she continued. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.