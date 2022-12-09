Courteney Cox Watches Kaia Gerber Strut Her Stuff During L.A. Fashion Show
Fashion Week may be over, but there appeared to be no off season for luxe fashion house Celine, as on Thursday, December 8, Courteney Cox came out for their Fall/Winter 2023 show.
The actress swung by the event, held at Los Angeles' Wiltern Theatre, alongside buddy Jennifer Meyer, a Hollywood jewelry designer who's also known due to her divorce from Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire.
For the outing, the Friends lead, 58, stayed warm in a black turtleneck sweater, black leather coat and charcoal pants, adding pops of gold via two necklaces and chain-link purse. Meyer, 45, wore head-to-toe black as well with a tuxedo vest and loose-fitting shorts.
The gal pals weren't the only famous faces in attendance, as Kaia Gerber, 21, hit the runway to showcase some of the brand's newest designs. Photos from the event revealed the model's parents, Cindy Crawford, 56, and Rande Gerber, 60, as well as the duo's eldest child, 23-year-old son Presley, were also in the crowd to cheer on the brunette beauty as she sashayed down the catwalk.
Cox's outing comes one day after she praised and congratulated Friends costar Matthew Perry for his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.
"So proud of my friend @mattyperry4 for writing this brave book and for making the New York Times Best Sellers list 4 weeks in a row!" she declared in an Instagram Story post which depicted the mom-of-one sitting on the iconic Friends couch reading the tome.
It was just a few weeks earlier that Perry confessed his doubts over whether his old colleagues would actually buy his work, which aside from documenting his career, focuses heavily on his personal life and struggles with addiction.
"Why would they read it? I don’t know. Because, you know, who cares?" the 17 Again star, 53, said when asked about the situation during an interview. "Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this."