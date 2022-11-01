Courteney Cox Appears To Subtly Shade Matthew Perry's Tell-All Memoir As She Says Life Is 'Messy'
Courteney Cox is getting real about the ups and downs of life. On Monday, October 31 — a mere day before her onscreen husband Matthew Perry released his bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing — the Friends star took to Instagram to display just how "messy" life can get.
"Life can be messy sometimes," Cox captioned the video that showed herself in a maid's outfit wiping up fake blood and swinging back red wine.
"No matter what the costume is, you still have your inner Monica," one fan commented under the funny clip, making reference to her iconic character on the sitcom. "Monica would have fainted if she saw a mess like this in her bathroom. 😭," another quipped about Cox's antics.
Despite fans still have a loving place in their hearts for Friends, Perry has been revealing his hangups with the rest of his cast members as he navigated addiction issues while filming the show. And as OK! previously reported, the 17 Again actor does not believe any of his cast members will read this tell-all book.
“Why would they read it? I don’t know. Because, you know, who cares?" Perry explained during a recent interview. "Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this."
While he did mention that he got support from Jennifer Aniston, he admitted that he hoped for more support from his fellow costars.
"I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet," he divulged. "So hopefully, [I get] more. It's very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book]."
Besides, Cox and Aniston, the beloved show also made superstars out of David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.