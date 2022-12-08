'So Proud!' Courteney Cox Gushes Over 'Friend' Matthew Perry For Success Of Bombshell Memoir

Friends supporting friends! More than one month after Matthew Perry released his groundbreaking memoir, his Friends costar praised her pal on his immense success.

Sharing a photo of herself reading Perry's tell-all, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on an orange couch outside to her Instagram Story, Courteney Cox wrote on Wednesday, December 7, "So proud of my friend @mattyperry4 for writing this brave book and for making the New York Times Best Sellers list 4 weeks in a row!"