'So Proud!' Courteney Cox Gushes Over 'Friend' Matthew Perry For Success Of Bombshell Memoir
Friends supporting friends! More than one month after Matthew Perry released his groundbreaking memoir, his Friends costar praised her pal on his immense success.
Sharing a photo of herself reading Perry's tell-all, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, on an orange couch outside to her Instagram Story, Courteney Cox wrote on Wednesday, December 7, "So proud of my friend @mattyperry4 for writing this brave book and for making the New York Times Best Sellers list 4 weeks in a row!"
Despite Perry's belief that his Friends costars wouldn't be interested in his book, he seems to have several of his cast members' full support.
As OK! reported, Perry was asked in an interview before the book's November 1 release date whether his costars had the chance at an exclusive read before the book hit the shelves. After the 17 Again actor said they didn't read his pages before November, he admitted: "Nor do I think that they will."
“Why would they read it? I don’t know. Because, you know, who cares?" Perry elaborated. "Addicts are going to care about this, and fans of Friends are going to care about this. But the cast is not going to really care about this.”
Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow has also read his chapters, as she had the opening remarks for his book. Explaining that Perry told her "some things" about his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse in the past, she said the book was the "first time [she heard] what living with and surviving his addiction really was" like.
"He’s now letting us into Matthew’s head and heart in honest and very exposed detail," Kudrow praised of Perry.
Aside from talking about his battle with addiction, Perry touched on his time on Friends, as well as his failed relationships, revealing he is ultimately the one to blame for what went wrong with the "wonderful women" he has dated.
"I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me," Perry confessed in a GQ interview.