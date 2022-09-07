Courteney Cox Savagely Claps Back At Kanye West After He Claimed 'Friends’ Is ‘Not Funny’
Courteney Cox has shut down Kanye West in just one hilarious video.
After the rapper’s recent Twitter claim stating the classic sitcom Friends was “not funny,” Cox decided to take matters into her own hands. So, on Tuesday, September 6, Cox took to Instagram with a comedic video mocking the 45-year-old's harsh statement.
"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny," captioned the Scream actress, 58, who starred as Monica Geller in the 1994 television show.
The short video portrayed Cox scrolling through her phone and coming across West's direct quote stating, "Friends wasn't funny," although the rapper denied being the one to actually have posted the now-deleted Tweet on his social media account.
Throughout the video, the brunette beauty was jamming out to West's song, "Heartless," but dramatically stopped the music after seeing his negative statement about the show.
Fans flooded Cox's comment section in raving support of the star clapping back at West's critique — especially for a show that truly shaped her famous career as an actress.
"This is incredible," commented Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge. "I love Friends as much as Kanye loves Kanye," quipped another supporter of the sitcom.
Meanwhile, Cox isn't the only Friends alum making headlines as of late.
In a recent TikTok, Spencer Pratt shaded Cox's former costar Lisa Kudrow for being "one of the worst humans [he has] ever come in contact with."
Bethenny Frankel then chimed in on the negative claims, stating she "had a crazy experience also."
And while West seemingly removed his comment about Cox, he has been extremely active on social media, taking aim at everyone closest to him.
In a recent Instagram post, the "Flashing Lights" rapper called on fellow Kardashian rejects, Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick, as well as Travis Scott, who has since rekindled his relationship with Kylie Jenner, to speak out against the famous family, specifically Kris Jenner.
"Calling my fellow c**m doners [sic] We in this 2gthr [sic]," West captioned a black photo that simply read, "Tristan, Travis, Scott," in white text. In the second image of the post, he shared the definition of the phrase “c*m donors” on Google.