OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Courtney Stodden
COUPLES

Courtney Stodden and Husband Jared Safier Get Handsy in NSFW Photos

courtney stodden makeout pda husband bikini outing pp
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier turned up the heat in NSFW photos, packing on the PDA at the beach.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Courtney Stodden and husband Jared Safier were not shy about showing off their love during a recent sunny outing.

In photos obtained by OK!, Stodden turned heads in a barely-there white string bikini that flaunted her toned figure. At one point, she playfully placed a blue cap on Safier’s head while flashing a big smile.

image of Courtney Stodden showed off her figure in a tiny white bikini.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden showed off her figure in a tiny white bikini.

Safier kept it casual in a black T-shirt, blue shorts and a backward baseball cap, letting his wife take center stage. Sparks flew quickly, with Safier wrapping his arms around Stodden’s waist beside their parked car.

Things got even steamier when the pair leaned in for a flirty kiss, Stodden cradling Safier’s face as they laughed and smiled between embraces. Inside the vehicle, the PDA continued, showing the couple locked in another kiss, clearly unable to keep their hands off each other.

image of Jared Safier kept things casual but was affectionate with Courtney Stodden.
Source: MEGA

Jared Safier kept things casual but was affectionate with Courtney Stodden.

The couple was also spotted making out on a bench. Safier sat behind Stodden while caressing her b---- while kissing her forehead.

courtney stodden pda husband one year anniversary
Source: MEGA

The model said their first kiss felt like it was their 80th.

The bold display comes just over a year after Stodden and Safier tied the knot, proving their honeymoon phase is alive and well.

The reality star — who first made headlines marrying Doug Hutchison in 2011 at 16 — said “I do” to Safier in December 2024 during a last-minute wedding at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, Calif. The pair had been engaged for less than six months after announcing their June engagement.

image of The couple kissed and laughed during their sunny outing.
Source: MEGA

The couple kissed and laughed during their sunny outing.

MORE ON:
Courtney Stodden

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date," Stodden said on their wedding day. "We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.'"

image of The two had an intimate moment inside a car.
Source: MEGA

The two had an intimate moment inside a car.

Only 20 close relatives attended the intimate ceremony. Stodden walked down the aisle in a $60,000 vintage gown and wore a ring her dad had given to her mom years ago.

"It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that. Our family was like, 'Are you guys crazy?' and we’re like, 'Yeah!' It just felt like the right time," she shared. "I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together."

image of The pair married in December 2024 in an intimate ceremony.
Source: MEGA

The pair married in December 2024 in an intimate ceremony.

Looking back on their whirlwind romance, Stodden revealed she warned Safier not to fall for her at first.

"He looked at me like I was crazy, and he goes, ‘What? Don’t fall in love with me at a business meeting?!'" Stodden recalled.

image of The pair packed on the PDA.
Source: MEGA

The pair packed on the PDA.

She added, "But I just felt like, if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me. It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling. I felt like this is just where I need to be. It’s weird, but I just felt like I was supposed to be with him, and I am supposed to just be with him, and everything is effortlessly, chaotically working out."

