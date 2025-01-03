NEWS Stunning Paulina Gretzky and Husband Dustin Johnson Party With Newly Single Craig Conover on New Year's Eve: Photos Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram; MEGA Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson celebrated New Year's Eve with newly single Craig Conover.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram Paulina Gretzky and her husband, Dustin Johnson, celebrated New Year's Eve with Craig Conover.

Article continues below advertisement

Conover became close friends with Gretzky and Johnson after they met in Aspen a few years ago. Over time, the couple has traveled on several vacations with him — and later with DeSorbo — and even included the former flames in their wedding celebrations in April 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Southern Charm star grinned in a group photo with Gretzky, Johnson, celebrity hair colorist Jeremy Cohen, Deadline reporter Scott Shilstone, interior designer Amy Lee McArdle and Paulina’s sister Emma Gretzky and more friends. "new year loading..." Paulina wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram Paulina Gretzky shared several photos from the event on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple went all out for the event, complete with gold and silver balloons and a Veuve Clicquot champagne tower. Craig, looking dapper in a blue sweater, khakis and brown shoes, appeared to be in good spirits despite his recent breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans flooded the comments with support for the Shepic Fail alum. “We ❤️ Craig,” one follower declared, while another chimed in, “Can’t wait for @caconover to find his wife!♥️” “Aww sad to see C & P split,” a third wrote, while a separate user mentioned, “Awwwww….CRAIG!!!” A fifth penned: “With Craigy 🥰 let's find him a great girl.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @paulinagretzky/Instagram The celebration took place in Aspen, Colo.

Article continues below advertisement

“Aww our Craigy is happy 🥰,” another noticed, while one user motivated the bravolebrity, commenting, “Get it Craig 👏.”

Article continues below advertisement

The celebration comes shortly after Paige announced the split during an episode of her and Hannah Berner's “Giggly Squad” podcast on December 30, as OK! previously reported. “Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” the Summer House star, 32, said.

Article continues below advertisement

“I love him, I think he loves me,” she stated. “I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we wanted and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

Article continues below advertisement

Although she didn’t share specifics about the breakup, the Bravo star admitted she’s undergone significant personal growth in recent years. “I have so much love and respect for Craig. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met,” she said, calling him “the best boyfriend” she’s ever had.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo announced their split on December 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors of infidelity and a failed proposal began circulating shortly after the breakup made headlines, but the Spare Me alum quickly shut them down. Responding to a TikTok video suggesting she ruined Craig’s wedding plans, she dismissed the claims as "fan fiction."