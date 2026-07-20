or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > craig melvin
OK LogoNEWS

Why Was Craig Melvin Missing From 'Today'? Savannah Guthrie Explains His Absence Just 4 Days After Scary Intruder Incident

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie explained Craig Melvin's absence on the 'Today' show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Craig Melvin was missing from the Monday, July 20, broadcast of the Today show just days after an intruder in the studio confronted him.

Sheinelle Jones took Melvin's place alongside Savannah Guthrie, who acknowledged that Melvin was away on a "little family vacation."

Melvin stepped away from the camera after the intruder broke into Studio 1A in New York City, looking for beloved weatherman Al Roker.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin was confronted by an intruder at the 'Today' show.

The intruder, who has since been identified as Andrew Truelove, encountered Melvin instead and allegedly lunged at the anchor and shouted a racial slur.

The Today show released a statement about the incident after the intrusion made headlines.

"There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A," it read. "The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

Article continues below advertisement

Did Craig Melvin and Al Roker Get Restraining Orders?

Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin acknowledged the incident on air the following day.

"TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously," the statement continued. "We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios."

Both Melvin and Roker have since been granted a restraining order against the alleged intruder, who was arrested and faces multiple charges.

Melvin addressed the incident on July 17, briefly taking a moment out of the broadcast to acknowledge viewers' concerns.

MORE ON:
craig melvin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Has Al Roker Acknowledged the Incident?

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin noted that the intruder was placed under arrest and is facing charges.

"You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here at Studio 1A," he said. "Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly, he was placed under arrest, we are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter and we are just very happy that everyone is safe."

Roker acknowledged the terrifying incident on a social media post, thanking fans who have reached out with messages of support and concern.

"A really heartfelt thank you to all who reached out over the last 24 hours to check in on my brother, Craig Melvin," Roker wrote. "We are both okay. It’s moments like these that serve to pull us together."

Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

'You come after one of us, you come after all of us,' Craig Melvin warned.

"You all, like Craig, said 'You come after one of us, you come after all of us,'" he added. "We’ll talk about it this morning on the Today show."

Us Weekly reported that the security guard involved in the incident was allegedly fired following the security breach.

Truelove has been charged with criminal trespass and harassment but has not yet been arraigned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.