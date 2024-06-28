Crazy Town Vocalist Shifty Shellshock's Cause of Death Revealed
A few days after Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the band Crazy Town, was found dead in his L.A. home on June 24, the band's manager confirmed his cause of death.
"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," Howie Hubberman told People. "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."
"The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs," the manager continued. "Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included."
After the news was confirmed, people took to social media to share their thoughts about the late singer's tragic demise. "Rest in power, Shifty. Addiction is f------- up. I was really hoping sobriety was going to turn things around for you," one person wrote, while another said, "RIP old friend... remember you best as a kid in a skateboard with the entire world in front of you... sending love to your family."
"This absolutely broke my heart.. God d--- it Seth why..... you've been in my life since we were kids.. d---, you just broke a lot of hearts.. rest in peace old friend love you," a third person added.
As OK! previously reported, the late star, who was most known for the band's hit song "Butterfly," rose to fame in the early 2000s.
Shellshock had been open about his struggles with addiction, and he appeared on VH1's Celebrity Rehab, in addition to Sober House. In 2012, he went to the hospital after losing consciousness, leading him to fall into a coma before making a full recovery.
"I would like to sincerely apologize to the parties involved ... I feel very bad for those who I have offended and those who have endured this situation," Shellshock previously said after he was sentenced to three years probation in 2012 for battery and possession of crack cocaine.
He was most recently arrested for a DUI in 2022.
Actor David Arquette shared a heartfelt note about the performer.
“I’m sending all my love to my brother Seth @therealcrazytown and his family. Shifty as I knew him when we first met during a graffiti battle in an LA yard,” Arquette captioned a slew of photos and videos via Instagram on Thursday, June 27.
“He was such an incredible man with a huge heart. We shared a lot of the same struggles and I want his family to find love and healing during this painful time,” he continued.