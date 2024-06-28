Crazy Town Vocalist Shifty Shellshock's Cause of Death Revealed

A few days after Shifty Shellshock, the lead singer of the band Crazy Town, was found dead in his L.A. home on June 24, the band's manager confirmed his cause of death.

"Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions," Howie Hubberman told People. "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."