Fashion Fail? Critics' Choice Awards Fans' Least Favorite Looks Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet: Photos

critics choice awards worst dressed celebrities red carpet photos
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

Not every awards show outfit is a fan-favorite.

Celebrities stepped out in their Friday night best on February 7 for the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards — but some stars looks were debatably fashion flops.

Keep scrolling to see what social media users had to say about certain A-listers' styles.

Ariana Grande

critics choice awards worst dressed celebrities red carpet photos
Source: @THR/X

Ariana Grande arrived on the red carpet in a Dior Haute Couture dress, which featured a bird cage-like skirt with floral details.

"She decided to wear a dress from one of Dior’s worst collections," a fan snubbed on X (formerly named Twitter) about Grande," as another internet user decided, "wait it’s giving tumbleweed but cute."

Hannah Einbinder

critics choice awards worst dressed celebrities red carpet photos
Source: @THR/X

"What in the actual mess is that dress?" someone asked of Hannah Einbinder's outfit, while a hater declared, "just no lol."

"What goes through the heads of [these] people when picking out clothes? Find something that you can sit in," a third critic complained.

Bridget Everett

critics choice awards worst dressed celebrities red carpet photos critics choice awards worst dresse
Source: MEGA

Bridget Everett — nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role as Sam in Somebody Somewhere — wore a one-shoulder cape-like bright orange gown to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Amber Sealey

critics choice awards worst dressed celebrities red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Amber Sealey opted for sneakers as her shoe of choice for the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. She paired the footwear with a short-sleeved, drapey hot pink gown, which of course matched her kicks.

