Fashion Fail? Critics' Choice Awards Fans' Least Favorite Looks Celebrities Wore on the Red Carpet: Photos
Not every awards show outfit is a fan-favorite.
Celebrities stepped out in their Friday night best on February 7 for the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards — but some stars looks were debatably fashion flops.
Keep scrolling to see what social media users had to say about certain A-listers' styles.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande arrived on the red carpet in a Dior Haute Couture dress, which featured a bird cage-like skirt with floral details.
"She decided to wear a dress from one of Dior’s worst collections," a fan snubbed on X (formerly named Twitter) about Grande," as another internet user decided, "wait it’s giving tumbleweed but cute."
Hannah Einbinder
"What in the actual mess is that dress?" someone asked of Hannah Einbinder's outfit, while a hater declared, "just no lol."
"What goes through the heads of [these] people when picking out clothes? Find something that you can sit in," a third critic complained.
Bridget Everett
Bridget Everett — nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her starring role as Sam in Somebody Somewhere — wore a one-shoulder cape-like bright orange gown to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
Amber Sealey
Amber Sealey opted for sneakers as her shoe of choice for the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards. She paired the footwear with a short-sleeved, drapey hot pink gown, which of course matched her kicks.