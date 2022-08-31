Oh Baby! Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Expecting First Child Together

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, announced they are expecting their first child together.

On Tuesday, August 30, the flight instructor wrote via Instagram, "I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

His sister Jill Duggar, 31, was quick to share her happiness with the couple, writing in the comments section, "Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!"