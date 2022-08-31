Oh Baby! Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Expecting First Child Together
Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, announced they are expecting their first child together.
On Tuesday, August 30, the flight instructor wrote via Instagram, "I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"
His sister Jill Duggar, 31, was quick to share her happiness with the couple, writing in the comments section, "Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn’t be more excited for y’all!"
Fans were also overjoyed by the news, with one writing, "Ahhh! Another Duggar pregnancy! Congratulations guys!" as another added, "Ah! Congratulations!!! So excited for you both! She is too cute pregnant."
JINGER DUGGAR'S NEW CHILDREN'S BOOK SLAMMED AS 'TONE DEAF' & 'RACIST'
Jeremiah and Hannah got engaged in January after a year of courtship.
Along with her reality star spouse, Hannah discussed her pregnancy on her own platform. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she gushed. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!"
The 23-year-old contractor's exciting announcement follows the recent scandal surrounding his eldest sibling, Josh Duggar, 34.
The convicted sex offender was sentenced in May to 151 months in prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.
Josh's pedophilic history and various scandals led to the cancelation of the Duggar family's popular reality show 19 Kids and Counting. TLC pulled the plug on the series back in 2015 after a resurfaced 2006 police report showed that the oldest of the Duggar children had been investigated for molesting six young minors during his teen years.
JESA DUGGAR UNDER FIRE AFTER FANS SPOT HER 1-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER PLAYING WITH A PAIR OF HANDCUFFS IN LATEST VIDEO
It was later revealed that Josh's sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar, 31, were amongst the minors who were sexually abused by their brother.
And as Josh remains behind bars as his team attempts to appeal his sentence, it seems the rest of the family is ready to move forward with their public lives without him, as they prepare to welcome the newest addition to the Duggar brood.