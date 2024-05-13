Crystal Hefner Denies Holly Madison's Claim That She Called Off Wedding to Hugh Hefner Because She 'Was Unhappy With the Prenup'
Crystal Hefner wants Holly Madison to keep her name out of her mouth.
On the newest episode of Madison's "Girls Next Level" podcast, the mom-of-two claimed Hefner called off her first wedding to the late Hugh Hefner because of their prenup. However, Crystal insisted that wasn't the case.
"This isn’t even true. When I came back I signed the exact same thing," Crystal, 38, told a news outlet, referring to how she and the Playboy founder eventually went on to marry in 2012 with a prenuptial agreement in place.
"I don’t know how she can credibly comment on something she wasn’t around for and has no idea about," she added. "I wish she would stop picking on me."
On the podcast episode, Holly brought on Hugh's son Masteron, telling him of the first time the duo called off the nuptials, "What I heard years ago was it was because she was unhappy with the prenup."
According to the Down the Rabbit hole author, 44, Hugh wanted to leave Crystal $2 million in his will, but she allegedly told him that wasn't enough.
"They got in a huge fight over it. [Hugh] said, 'I didn’t know I was marrying a gold digger,'" shared Holly.
Though she acknowledged the tale was "hearsay," the info came from "people I trust very much who were close to Crystal at the time."
"I also heard she was asking for $5,000 a week in allowance while she was there," spilled the blonde bombshell. "Which is fine if that’s what you want to ask for and that’s what he agrees to, but clearly that’s where she’s getting the money to invest in all her real estate investments."
Masterson, 34, chimed in and called his former mother-in-law "a master manipulator" but noted he didn't fault her for trying to make "money off of this situation."
"Be transparent about it," he said. "There’s nothing to be ashamed about building an empire from my father who’s helping you out and you build it yourself."
Holly and Crystal have been at odds for a while, and last month, the former shaded Crystal by claiming she copied her writing style.
"Anybody who’s read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book, tell me the narrative voice doesn’t sound exactly the same. Drives me up a wall," the podcast host said, referring to her 2016 tome, Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny and Crystal's 2024 work, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.
Holly particularly called out Crystal's "fairy tale references" and "psychological catchphrases," which she used in her book several years prior.
