Crystal Hefner Denies Holly Madison's Claim That She Called Off Wedding to Hugh Hefner Because She 'Was Unhappy With the Prenup'

"They got in a huge fight over it. [Hugh] said, 'I didn’t know I was marrying a gold digger,'" shared Holly.

Though she acknowledged the tale was "hearsay," the info came from "people I trust very much who were close to Crystal at the time."

"I also heard she was asking for $5,000 a week in allowance while she was there," spilled the blonde bombshell. "Which is fine if that’s what you want to ask for and that’s what he agrees to, but clearly that’s where she’s getting the money to invest in all her real estate investments."