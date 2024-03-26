Holly Madison Reveals the 'Weirdest Thing' She Ever Saw While Living at the Playboy Mansion

Madison hasn't hesitated to pull back the curtain on the negative parts of being a Playboy Bunny, explaining that though she "enjoyed" doing pictorials, having to live in the mansion with so many other girls and Hefner — who died in 2017 — was demeaning and shockingly strict.

"There was this odd idea that I think a lot of people had back then that Hef was this helpless old man who was just looking for love and anybody involved with him was coming in and taking advantage," she spilled in another interview, "which wasn’t really the case when I was there."