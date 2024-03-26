Holly Madison Reveals the 'Weirdest Thing' She Ever Saw While Living at the Playboy Mansion
Holly Madison is continuing to spill the good, bad and ugly aspects of living at the Playboy mansion.
In a new interview, the model gave quite the eyebrow-raising response when asked to disclose the "weirdest thing" she ever saw while under the late Hugh Hefner's roof.
"The weirdest thing I saw inside the mansion was they would have these trays everywhere, like in every bathroom, out on the tennis courts, by the pool ... and it would be a tray with Kleenex, Pepto Bismol, Vaseline, baby oil, sunscreen ... like any kind of makeshift lube," the star, 44, revealed. "It was weird."
“I was talking about it on the ["Girls Next Level"] podcast, I'm like, 'What is the Pepto Bismol for? Is that hangovers?’" quipped the mom-of-two.
Madison hasn't hesitated to pull back the curtain on the negative parts of being a Playboy Bunny, explaining that though she "enjoyed" doing pictorials, having to live in the mansion with so many other girls and Hefner — who died in 2017 — was demeaning and shockingly strict.
"There was this odd idea that I think a lot of people had back then that Hef was this helpless old man who was just looking for love and anybody involved with him was coming in and taking advantage," she spilled in another interview, "which wasn’t really the case when I was there."
If you lived at the businessman's home, "you weren't allowed to work, you had to be in that house by 9:00 every night, you had to be with him at every public appearance he made, you had to look a certain way, you had to dress a certain way, you had to be a PR machine for him," she explained.
The ladies received $1,000 weekly allowances to maintain their beauty, but since it was Hefner's request for all of them to have "platinum blonde hair," he would pay the salon bills.
The bombshell has also detailed the awful experience of getting in bed with Hefner, who demanded that other people were in the room with them.
"I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was," Madison shared. "You’re literally sitting there naked having s-- in front of a group of people who hate you and talk s--- about you while you’re having s-- — and you can hear it. It was just like h---."
She also alleged that some of Hefner's actions in bed were not consensual.
