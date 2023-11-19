'I Didn't Have Any Emotional Attachment to Him': Hugh Hefner's Former Girlfriend Holly Madison Defends Decision to Ignore His Death

“When he passed away, everybody expected me to have some big reaction or post about it on social media, and it just felt weird,” Madison recalled. “I didn’t have any emotional attachment to him anymore in any way.”

After Madison’s seven-year relationship with Hefner ended, she was very vocal about the emotional and sexual abuse she allegedly experienced while with the entrepreneur. The blonde beauty even wrote a book called “Down the Rabbit Hole,” which was released in 2015, where she detailed the romance.