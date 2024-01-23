Crystal Hefner Brands Dr. Phil an 'Entitled Bad Actor,' Believes TV Star Had 'Ulterior Motives' When He Encouraged Her to Leave Hugh
Crystal Hefner leaves no stone unturned in her new memoir.
In one chapter of the book, the blonde beauty detailed how she connected with Jordan McGraw — son of Dr. Phil — in 2010 around the time she became engaged to Hugh Hefner.
Back then, Crystal, 37, was growing tired of her relationship with the Playboy founder, so she began to explore the idea of leaving him and that life behind.
Though she and Jordan, also 37, weren't romantic when they met, she admitted he made her feel like "the most important person in the world."
At a standstill in her life, Jordan suggested she meet up with his dad for advice.
The TV star, 73, encouraged Crystal to leave her "trapped" surroundings, and eventually, Crystal found the courage to do so. At the time, she felt empowered by Dr. Phil's words, but later on, she came to believe he had an "ulterior motive" — making her his son's arm candy.
"I was convinced by bad actors to give up something I shouldn’t have let go," she wrote in her book. "Dr. Phil’s words on his couch on the day that Jordan sent me up there to him started to seem so sinister — not a kind man giving good advice, but an entitled man used to getting his way, trying to get his son something he wanted."
After breaking up with the businessman — who died at age 91 in 2017 — in 2011, she started dating Jordan, but things "started to sour pretty quickly," she confessed.
The model explained that Jordan exhibited "the nuclear version of love-bombing" and used his dad's credit card for his expenses.
- Crystal Hefner Admits She Was Never 'in Love' With Late Husband Hugh: 'I Lost Myself in the Process'
- 'I Was Very Restricted': Crystal Hefner Was 'Home Before Dark Most Days' Due to Hugh Hefner's 'Controlling' Rules
- Holly Madison 'Curious' If Crystal Hefner Will Spill Secrets About the Playboy Mansion in Her Book
She also felt disgusted when she heard Dr. Phil tell someone, "Look at my son. He bagged himself a Playmate."
His alleged comment made Crystal believe that he talked her out of marrying Hugh for the sake of his son.
Crystal hit her breaking point with the DJ when she found an email from his mom that told him to breakup with her. The matriarch even offered to facilitate the split herself, prompting the former Playboy Bunny to call her ex "a little boy who needed his mommy to do his dirty work for him."
Eventually, Crystal reunited with Hugh, and the two married in 2012.
However, she revealed elsewhere in the autobiography that she was never "in love" with the father-of-four, but toward the end of his life, she did love him "in the ways you are supposed to love your elders."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I realized I was dealing with a really big power imbalance,” the author shared of their dynamic. “It seemed like a world of success and fantasy, but everyone’s having to sleep with an 80-year-old. There’s a price. Everything has a price.”
The Sun obtained the excerpts of Crystal's book.