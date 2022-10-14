Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage
Former Bravo star Cynthia Bailey is clearing the air on why she and Mike Hill decided to part ways after just two years of marriage. The model announced the split earlier this week, and in her first interview since then, she clarified that neither harbor ill will towards the other, especially since cheating played no role in their breakup.
"There was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage," she stated. "At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things. It was nothing scandalous, we just outgrew each other."
CYNTHIA BAILEY ANNOUNCES SHE'S LEAVING 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA' AFTER 11 SEASONS
While the mom-of-one, 55, didn't want to spill any specific details out of "respect" for Hill, 52, she admitted they may have rushed into things (They were dating for 14 months before Hill proposed).
"People say all the time, 'You don't really know someone until you life [sic] with them.' And for us, our relationship was bicoastal for a long time," she shared. "Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis — and we started really, really getting to know each other — we realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were."
The Real Housewives of Atlana alum doubled down on the pair's determination to stay friendly, noting their split is not a "tragic ending" to their story.
"This is two people who have enough love and respect for each other to be truthful about their relationship in terms of asking themselves, 'Are we truly happy together? How do we want to move forward?'" she spilled. "And then who were brave enough and loved one another enough to make that choice together."
Bailey added she and Hill are "better suited" to be pals, something he whole-heartedly agrees with as they move forward in different directions. "Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful," he said. "I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."
With this being the reality star's second divorce — she and Peter Thomas split in 2016 after around six years of marriage — the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant isn't sure whether she wants to be a bride again.
"I can't try to plan for it because it'll come when it comes. So right now, the love I'm leaning into is self-love," she explained. "I'm focused on myself and my heart and my career and all the things I want to do. The rest will come."
Bailey spoke to PEOPLE.