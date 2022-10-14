Cynthia Bailey Reveals 'A Number Of Things' Led To Her & Mike Hill's Decision To End Their 2-Year Marriage

While the mom-of-one, 55, didn't want to spill any specific details out of "respect" for Hill, 52, she admitted they may have rushed into things (They were dating for 14 months before Hill proposed).

"People say all the time, 'You don't really know someone until you life [sic] with them.' And for us, our relationship was bicoastal for a long time," she shared. "Once we were able to be with each other on a more consistent basis — and we started really, really getting to know each other — we realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were."