Pete Hegseth's Venmo Information Leaked — Who Is the Political Guru in Contact With?

As OK! previously reported, during Hegseth's confirmation hearing, he was accused of drinking on the job amid his tenure on Fox News. However, Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin defended the Trump nominee by claiming unnamed senators "have shown up drunk to vote at night."

Hours later, Mullin appeared on CNN’s The Source, where Collins told him, "I was in that room today. And when you said that, I guess the thought that went through my head was, if what you’re saying is true and your colleagues do show up drinking to come to work and vote, which I think would maybe be concerning to those taxpayers who pay them, how is the bad behavior of a sitting senator a defense of someone who wants to run the Pentagon?"

The senator answered, "It's not ... What they were saying is he was incapable of doing his job. And Kaitlan, what I was trying to get to is, if you’re capable of doing your job and you’re able to still drink on the job or late in the evening, then don’t tell me that Pete can’t."

"And Pete had already said he’s not going to drink, but they would just— they just kept hammering it," he added.