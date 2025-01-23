President Donald Trump Calls for MSNBC to Be Shut Down in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'They Shouldn't Have a Right to Broadcast'
President Donald Trump has called for MSNBC to be taken off the air, labeling the network as unfit to broadcast.
Trump expressed his disdain for MSNBC in a post on his Truth Social on Thursday, January 23, shortly after midnight, where he compared the network to the Democratic National Committee and questioned its broadcasting rights in the United States.
The commander-in-chief unleashed on the network in response to news that CNN — another left-leaning network that regularly attacks him — was having to lay off hundreds of employees while being battered in ratings as Trump re-enters the White House.
"MSDNC is even worse than CNN," Trump wrote. "They shouldn’t have a right to broadcast — Only in America!"
MSNBC's coverage of Trump's return to the White House has been intense. Anchors like Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid voiced their concerns over his policies, questioning the democratic values at play. Maddow, in particular, expressed disbelief at seeing political figures seated next to corporate leaders at the inauguration, highlighting the perceived political alliances.
"How is this happening in America?" Maddow asked, shocked at the sight of Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem seated beside Apple CEO Tim Cook at the inauguration ceremony, Mediaite reported.
"How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?" she asked.
Reid asserted that Trump’s return to the White House laid bare fundamental flaws within America’s democratic institutions.
"I believe that this idea of the institutions — which the Bidens clearly believe in — have been completely exposed by this election," she said Monday morning on the network.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the other hand, CNN reportedly adopted a different strategy in covering Trump's return to power.
The network's leadership, including top journalists like Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper, allegedly received instructions to avoid expressing personal outrage and refrain from prejudging Trump's actions.
CNN's management emphasized steering away from rehashing past grievances with the former president.
CNN's boss, Mark Thompson, directed the network's staff to maintain an objective stance towards Trump's second term, urging them to set aside their personal sentiments.
Thompson's approach is reportedly aimed at shifting the focus of coverage from Trump's legal issues to a more neutral and open-minded perspective on his second term. Nonetheless, reports suggest that CNN is preparing for significant layoffs as part of a restructuring process.
The job cuts come as CNN, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, looks to rearrange its linear TV lineup and build out digital subscription products, CNBC said, adding that it will help CNN lower production costs and consolidate teams.
Some shows produced in New York or Washington may move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply, the report said.