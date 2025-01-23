President Donald Trump Calls for MSNBC to Be Shut Down in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'They Shouldn't Have a Right to Broadcast'

MSNBC's coverage of Trump's return to the White House has been intense. Anchors like Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid voiced their concerns over his policies, questioning the democratic values at play. Maddow, in particular, expressed disbelief at seeing political figures seated next to corporate leaders at the inauguration, highlighting the perceived political alliances.

"How is this happening in America?" Maddow asked, shocked at the sight of Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem seated beside Apple CEO Tim Cook at the inauguration ceremony, Mediaite reported.

"How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?" she asked.

Reid asserted that Trump’s return to the White House laid bare fundamental flaws within America’s democratic institutions.

"I believe that this idea of the institutions — which the Bidens clearly believe in — have been completely exposed by this election," she said Monday morning on the network.