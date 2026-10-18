Dakota Johnson Accompanies Machine Gun Kelly to Recording Studio as Rumored Romance Heats Up After Late-Night Outing

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Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to fuel romance rumors, and their latest outing has everyone talking! According to a publication, The Fifty Shades of Grey actress, 37, was spotted accompanying the musician, 36, to a recording studio in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 15, just weeks after the two first sparked dating speculation.

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Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson was also linked to Role Model earlier this year.

Before leaving, the "Bloody Valentine" singer made room for Johnson in his Maserati by moving a large denim Hermès Birkin bag into the trunk. The two then climbed into his car and drove away together.

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MGK Reportedly Spent the Night at Dakota Johnson's Home

Source: @MACHINEGUNKELLY/INSTAGRAM The pair have been photographed spending time together on several occasions.

According to the publication, MGK's car was still parked outside Johnson's home on Friday morning, October 16, suggesting the musician may have spent the night. Although neither star has publicly confirmed their relationship, the sighting adds to speculation that their connection is becoming more serious. The pair have been photographed spending time together on several occasions over the past month. Just one day before their studio outing, Johnson and MGK were spotted visiting Say Yes, a speakeasy and cocktail lounge in Hollywood, on Wednesday, October 14.

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Dakota Johnson and MGK Reportedly Hit It Off at Taylor Swift's Wedding

Source: MEGA The actress and musician want some privacy while getting to know each other.

Johnson and MGK's rumored romance reportedly began after they connected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July. The two were subsequently spotted together in New York City on September 12, where they reportedly spent time at Swift's Tribeca apartment before heading to dinner at Estela. According to a publication, a source said it looks like the actress and musician wanted some privacy as they got to know each other. "Taylor has let friends use her NYC properties before, and Dakota and Colson wanted privacy, so they headed to her apartment," the insider dished.

Dakota Johnson Recently Joked About Dating Musicians

Source: MEGA Machine Gun Kelly has two daughters.