Dakota Johnson Feared She'd Have To Testify At Johnny Depp's Trial After Old Clip Of Them Chatting Went Viral
There were plenty of moments from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial that went viral on social media, but one of the most talked about clips actually stemmed from years ago and involved his former costar Dakota Johnson.
In court, the actor, 59, and his ex-wife, 36, discussed one of his infamous injuries, claiming Heard threw a vodka bottle at him which "took my finger off."
In an old video from the 2015 premiere of Black Mass, Johnson seems to ask the star what happened to his finger and she laughs in response but then does a double take, making people assume that not only did Depp lie about the incident to her, but that Johnson knew something more serious went down.
The clip, which was titled, "The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp," quickly made the rounds, much to the 50 Shades of Grey star's dismay.
"I was like, 'For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?' I don't remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don't let this go further," she spilled in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. "Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?"
Johnson, 32, didn't tune into the publicized court case since it turned into a media circus.
"I can't believe that people are watching [the trial] like it's a show. It's like it's a courtroom drama and my heart breaks," she shared. "It's so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f**king weird. The internet is a wild, wild place."
Depp and Heard's case wrapped up earlier this month, with the Edward Scissorhands star coming out victorious, as the jury believed Heard's essay on domestic violence was indeed defamatory. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while the Magic Mike XXL actress was awarded $2 million since the jury believed a statement about her made by Depp's attorney was also defamatory.
As OK! exclusively reported, Heard is trying to exact revenge by penning a tell-all book about the ordeal.
"Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She’s already in talks and is excited about it," a source shared. "At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."