Justin Baldoni Copped to Having an 'Unhealthy Relationship' With P--- in Resurfaced Interview After Blake Lively Sues Actor for Sexual Harassment
A resurfaced video of Justin Baldoni revealed he had an “unhealthy” relationship with p--- amid Blake Lively’s recent sexual harassment lawsuit against him.
“I was introduced to p--- when I was ten years old. Long before I ever, you know, could have an erection or even knew how I felt about anything,” the 37-year-old actor — who worked alongside the blonde beauty on It Ends With Us — told podcast host Sarah Grynberg on “A Life of Greatness” in July 2021. “We’ve sexualized this thing, so of course it becomes fascinating and interesting and you’re like, ‘oh my God, b----.’ And then, you know, hormones start raging.”
The Jane the Virgin alum explained that he “sought refuge [in p---] when I felt alone, or when I felt abandoned, or when I felt hurt or something like that, because it was a dopamine rush — I didn’t know that then. At an early age, I trained my brain to deal with pain with the dopamine hit.”
Baldoni noted that as a young kid, he was able to use p--- in an “unhealthy” way despite never experiencing vices like drinking alcohol or doing drugs.
“And I found myself, over the course of my life, going back to looking at images and videos of naked women when I was feeling necessarily bad about myself,” he confessed. “And I knew that it was an issue for me when I would tell myself that I don’t want to do that.”
As OK! previously reported, Baldoni’s remarks on the podcast came to light again after the Gossip Girl lead sued him over his alleged behavior on the set of It Ends with Us.
Lively is taking legal action against Baldoni for his alleged sexual harassment and is accusing him of trying to "destroy" her career. The suit explained that during the production of the film, the tension between Lively and Baldoni prompted a meeting, also attended by the mother-of-four’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, to address the alleged hostile work environment.
The paperwork claimed Lively requested Baldoni refrain from showing her nude videos or images of women and to stop mentioning his "p------- addiction" to her. Lively also asked Baldoni to conclude discussing his sexual conquests in her presence.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants lead also wanted the Five Feet Apart actor to stop discussing the cast and crew's genitalia, her weight and her dead father.
The lawsuit also said Lively requested "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
On top of the alleged horrific behavior on set, Lively claimed Baldoni later conducted a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" reputation in Hollywood, which resulted in "severe emotional distress."
In response to the filing, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said, "It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations. These claims are false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."
Freedman also claimed Lively only sued Baldoni to "fix her negative reputation."
The Shallows star was "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release,” the lawyer added.
The blonde beauty penned a statement after the suit was announced.
"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," she said.