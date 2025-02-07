Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield Come Clean About Secret Relationship as They Reveal Whether They've Kissed
NewsNation hosts Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield reminisced about their enduring 25-year friendship, tracing it back to their romantic beginnings.
Abrams hosted the final episode of his show Dan Abrams Live on Thursday, February 6, as he said goodbye to his viewers and thanked those watching for their support and feedback over the years. Banfield raised a wine glass filled with root beer in a toast to her old friend, joining him for his farewell.
"And to tell your viewers as you leave a little-known story, Dan and I met 25 years ago. We went on a date, and neither one of us — five minutes into it…" Banfield began.
"A couple!" Abrams protested.
"Well, I think two, you know, if that’s a couple," she acknowledged. "And five minutes into it, we both realize like, yeah, no sparks here, but a really, really great friendship that has endured for 25 years."
Banfield continued to recount the help Abrams had given her and her career over the years.
"And I will also tell your viewers and mine who are mine… Dan Abrams, mentor. I like to mentor a lot of people, but I have one mentor and it is Dan Abrams," she explained. "I call him every time I have a professional question, even a personal question. And I’ve always been amazed at just your wisdom and your ability to help, even though you literally don’t have a second in the day because of all those jobs you do."
Thanking Banfield, Abrams joked, "Don’t minimize those dates we had. They were great. Oh, ‘there were no sparks.’ You forget, do you? Two dates, you can still have sparks, baby! Anyway…"
"Is he still on? Cut his mic!" Banfield laughed.
"Thank you, Ashley," Abrams said before Banfield blew him a kiss. "And thanks to all of you."
"And that is the only kissing we’ve ever had," she laughed.
"Not true either," Abrams joked back before signing off.
"I love you, man. He really is great," Banfield said as her show began before whispering to viewers, "And there was no kissing."
"So this is my final episode of Dan Abrams Live here on NewsNation," the host told his viewers towards the end of Thursday night’s broadcast. "As I explained when I made the announcement in December, as much as I love this show and the mission of this network, I just can’t continue to give this show the attention it needs and deserves with all of my other professional commitments."
Abrams said he didn’t "wanna get too nostalgic or sappy because this is definitely not goodbye" before teasing that "it’s not even goodbye from NewsNation."
According to the former host, he is currently working with the network on a possible "weekly show concept, but regardless if that works out, I intend to still be a part of the NewsNation family."