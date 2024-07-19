'This Is a Cult!': Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Blowing a Kiss to Pal Hulk Hogan at RNC — Watch
Donald Trump was ripped apart for blowing a kiss to pal Hulk Hogan the 2024 Republican National Convention on Thursday, July 18.
"Moment: Donald Trump blows Hulk Hogan a kiss after his friend of 35 years addressed #RNC2024," the user captioned the video clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
People then weighed in on the odd pairing. One person wrote, "He LOVES celebrities!! Which is why he’s so angry he only gets the z-list," while another said, "Totally normal leadership."
A third person said, "This is a cult!"
Some celebrities were in attendance to support Trump, 78, at the event in mid-July, including Hogan, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Amber Rose.
Hulk, 70, spoke out at the event, explaining why he's supportive of the politician ahead of the 2024 race.
"What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next President of the United States?” the wrestler said, referring to how Donald was shot on July 13 at his Pennsylvania rally. “Enough was enough. Run wild brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again.”
“I tried to stay out of politics, but after everything that's happened to our country over the past four years and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent,” Hogan, who ripped off shirt shirt during the speech, continued. “Over my career, I've been in the ring with some of the biggest, some of the baddest dudes on the planet. Donald Trump is the toughest of them all. They've thrown everything at Donald Trump, all the investigations, the impeachments, the court cases, and he's still standing and kicking their butts.”
One day later, Hogan explained how fired up he was at the convention.
"I felt a rumble, and so I started pushing the gas down and more. I pushed the gas pedal down the more they responded," Hogan told Fox & Friends on Friday, July 19. "When they did that to Trump, and they tried to kill him, I said, that was it. … That's when I said enough is enough. I'm done."
"I thought, 'I'm Dr. Hogan, I can fix Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Donald Trump has so much love, and he cares so much about this country. He cares so much about people. Trumpamania is the cure for Trump Derangment Syndrome. But I forgot to say it," he added.
Hogan also gushed over their friendship, stating: "He was such a kind person. He was just so nice all the time. And I watched how he treated people, and he treated everybody the same. It was really cool to see that this guy hasn't changed a bit. And all the stuff that the press writes about him, he's not that guy."