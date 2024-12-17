or
Jennifer Lopez Fans Shocked After Interviewer Reminds Actress She's Approaching Age 60: 'Did He Just Say That?'

Photo of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was asked a question typically avoided by interviewers.

By:

Dec. 17 2024, Published 9:22 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez might look like she doesn't age — but an interviewer just reminded her that she, in fact, does.

During an appearance at a Los Angeles screening of her new movie Unstoppable on Sunday, December 15, fans were left in shock after Lopez was asked a question about her age, however, the actress took the topic in stride and used it to thank her admirers for their decades of support.

jennifer lopez fans shocked interviewer age question unstoppable premiere
Source: MEGA

A reporter shocked fans after reminding Jennifer Lopez she was approaching the age of 60.

In a video obtained by a news publication, Variety’s Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis could be heard discussing Lopez's starring role in the 1997 biopic Selena, as he stated: "I can't believe it's been 30 years since Selena. I can't believe that in 30 years we're going to do a retrospective of this, and you will be 60 by then, which is..."

The reminder that Lopez, 55, is approaching 60 took the room by surprise, as someone off-camera exclaimed, "Did he just say that?"

jennifer lopez fans shocked interviewer age question unstoppable premiere
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reacted positively to the question and thanked fans for their decades of support.

Appearing unbothered by the comment — which didn't seem intentionally malicious — Lopez proceeded to turn the remark into a positive by telling her fans: "I want to say thank you to you guys because we’ve been doing this a long time together."

"You guys have been here with me. Today, I was singing some new songs and I went back and sang 'If You Had My Love,' which was my first song in 1999, and it’s that thing of like, what a journey this has been. I honestly feel that the best is yet to come," the Hustlers actress declared.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez fans shocked interviewer age question unstoppable premiere
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's new movie 'Unstoppable' hits Amazon Prime Video in January.

Lopez continued: "I honestly feel that my creativity and who I am as an artist is, like you said — I also feel that this for me was another level for me of going deeper into who I am as a person and an artist."

"These types of roles change you, in a way, when you allow them to because they come to you at times in your life when you need them and they help you grow and they heal you," Lopez noted of her role as Judy Robles in Unstoppable — which was produced by her estranged husband, Ben Affleck, whom she filed for divorce from in August after two years of marriage.

jennifer lopez fans shocked interviewer age question unstoppable premiere
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's estranged husband, Ben Affleck, is one of the producers of the film.

Filming for the sports drama film — about a champion wrestler defying odds after being born with one leg — took place between May 2023 and January 2024, meaning Lopez and Affleck were still happily married, however, promotion and premieres of the movie began less than one month after the "On the Floor" singer officially pulled the plug on their relationship.

"If you can kind of let yourself be vulnerable enough and real enough to show your flaws and to really expose yourself in a way as an artist, that is a gift that you always want," she concluded at the Unstoppable screening on Sunday.

TMZ obtained a video of Lopez being asked about her age.

