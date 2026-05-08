Ex-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Taunts Former Boss Barack Obama in Chilling Message
May 8 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET
Former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and podcaster Dan Bongino issued a veiled threat to former President Barack Obama on his podcast, saying, "I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you," in response to comments Obama made during a television appearance.
The comment was made in response to a recent interview with the 44th president on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Obama, while not directly mentioning "Russiagate," heavily implied criticism of the Trump administration's approach to investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 election. He argued against the politicization of the justice system, stating, "We can't ... have a situation in which whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies."
Obama further stressed that the White House should not direct the Attorney General regarding prosecutions and suggested that such norms may need to be formally codified.
Bongino lashed out on his podcast, saying, "You know, I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you. Not pretending I was at your level, you were the president, I was just the deputy director of the FBI, but it's not a small thing. And I'm not letting you get away with this, no chance!"
Bongino, who recently said he was "afraid for his life" if Democrats seize congressional power in the midterms, expressed shock at Obama's comments, linking them to a previous "mystery post" he made about findings from his time as a deputy director of the FBI.
Bongino was discussing his claims regarding "Russiagate" files he alleged were found in FBI burn bags and vowing to expose "the truth" regarding what he terms the "weaponization" of government.
Bongino served on the Presidential Protective Division for President Obama. In 2013, Bongino stated he was "very complimentary of the president and his family" regarding his time in the service, despite later becoming a political opponent.
When Bongino ran for office and began criticizing the Obama administration, other anonymous Secret Service agents criticized Bongino, telling ABC News that he tended to "exaggerate his importance on the presidential detail.”
Since leaving the Secret Service, Bongino has been a frequent critic of Obama, often accusing his administration of corruption and of policies he opposes.
Bongino's tenure as FBI Co-Deputy Director (March 2025 – January 2026) was widely described as "tumultuous" and "turbulent.”
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While supporters point to his role in reigniting the investigation that led to the arrest of a January 6th pipe bomb suspect, critics within the bureau and the media characterized his brief stint as a "failed experiment in amateurism.”
Bongino reportedly had a "volcanic temper" and frequently clashed with other top officials, including a heated confrontation with former Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related files.
Bongino officially resigned on January 3, 2026, stating he wished to return to his family and his media career.
President Donald Trump praised his service, suggesting Bongino was more of an asset to the movement through his popular podcast than within the bureau's hierarchy.