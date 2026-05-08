Ex-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Taunts Former Boss Barack Obama in Chilling Message 

Former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino lashed out at former boss Barack Obama, claiming they both 'know things.'

Former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and podcaster Dan Bongino issued a veiled threat to former President Barack Obama on his podcast, saying, "I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you," in response to comments Obama made during a television appearance.

The comment was made in response to a recent interview with the 44th president on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Obama, while not directly mentioning "Russiagate," heavily implied criticism of the Trump administration's approach to investigations into Russian influence in the 2016 election. He argued against the politicization of the justice system, stating, "We can't ... have a situation in which whoever is in charge of the government starts using that to go after their political enemies."

Obama further stressed that the White House should not direct the Attorney General regarding prosecutions and suggested that such norms may need to be formally codified.

Bongino lashed out on his podcast, saying, "You know, I know things too, Mr. President, and so do you. Not pretending I was at your level, you were the president, I was just the deputy director of the FBI, but it's not a small thing. And I'm not letting you get away with this, no chance!"