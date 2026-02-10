or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Former FBI Director Dan Bongino Shares 'Three Possibilities' Surrounding Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case as She Remains Missing for the 10th Day

image split of dan Bongino, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy guthrie
Source: MEGA/@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Former FBI director Dan Bongino shared three possible scenarios regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Updated 11:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former FBI director Dan Bongino shared three possible scenarios regarding Nancy Guthrie's vanishing.

The mother of Savannah Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, and authorities are still investigating her mysterious disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Dan Bongino Shared His Opinion on Nancy Guthrie's Vanishing

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of dan Bongino
Source: MEGA

Dan Bongino gave his take on Nancy Guthrie's vanishing.

Dan, 51, appeared on Fox News on February 9, where he broke down several viable schemes that Nancy's kidnappers could be plotting.

“I see three possibilities. The first is that this was obviously a kidnapping – an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment," he told host Sean Hannity.

Article continues below advertisement

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Dan Bongino believes that Nancy Guthrie's case is just a crime that went haywire.

“The second possibility is that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, something went bad, and you have some bad actors committing another crime by requesting a ransom for something they didn’t do, just to take advantage of a situation like this," the podcaster went on.

The third, Dan explained, is that there "may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping."

"When you can’t find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told – or believed – might not be the story," Dan noted.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Have Pleaded for Nancy to Return Home

image of savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

The ex-Secret Service agent revealed his take on the case hours after the ransom deadline had passed. The alleged kidnappers reportedly asked the NBC host's family to pay $6 million to return Nancy.

Nancy was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home 10 days ago and was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. Her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, had dropped her off at her house that evening.

When Nancy didn't attend her church mass the next day, her family alerted the authorities. Savannah, 54, Annie and their brother, Camron, have released several videos online, pleading for Nancy's safe return.

image of savannah Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie shared a new video where she asked for the public's help in finding her missing mother.

"We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her, this is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," the Today show anchor said in her siblings' emotional video shared on February 7.

In Savannah's video, which she posted on Instagram on Monday, February 9, she thanked the public for all of the “love” and “prayers” she has received over the last few days.

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home — trying to find her," a teary-eyed Savannah added. “She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.