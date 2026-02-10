Former FBI Director Dan Bongino Shares 'Three Possibilities' Surrounding Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case as She Remains Missing for the 10th Day

Article continues below advertisement

Former FBI director Dan Bongino shared three possible scenarios regarding Nancy Guthrie's vanishing. The mother of Savannah Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, and authorities are still investigating her mysterious disappearance.

Dan Bongino Shared His Opinion on Nancy Guthrie's Vanishing

Source: MEGA Dan Bongino gave his take on Nancy Guthrie's vanishing.

Dan, 51, appeared on Fox News on February 9, where he broke down several viable schemes that Nancy's kidnappers could be plotting. “I see three possibilities. The first is that this was obviously a kidnapping – an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment," he told host Sean Hannity.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Dan Bongino believes that Nancy Guthrie's case is just a crime that went haywire.

“The second possibility is that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, something went bad, and you have some bad actors committing another crime by requesting a ransom for something they didn’t do, just to take advantage of a situation like this," the podcaster went on. The third, Dan explained, is that there "may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping." "When you can’t find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told – or believed – might not be the story," Dan noted.

Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Have Pleaded for Nancy to Return Home

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie went missing on February 1.

The ex-Secret Service agent revealed his take on the case hours after the ransom deadline had passed. The alleged kidnappers reportedly asked the NBC host's family to pay $6 million to return Nancy. Nancy was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home 10 days ago and was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. Her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, had dropped her off at her house that evening. When Nancy didn't attend her church mass the next day, her family alerted the authorities. Savannah, 54, Annie and their brother, Camron, have released several videos online, pleading for Nancy's safe return.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a new video where she asked for the public's help in finding her missing mother.