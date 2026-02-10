Former FBI Director Dan Bongino Shares 'Three Possibilities' Surrounding Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case as She Remains Missing for the 10th Day
Feb. 10 2026, Updated 11:54 a.m. ET
Former FBI director Dan Bongino shared three possible scenarios regarding Nancy Guthrie's vanishing.
The mother of Savannah Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, and authorities are still investigating her mysterious disappearance.
Dan Bongino Shared His Opinion on Nancy Guthrie's Vanishing
Dan, 51, appeared on Fox News on February 9, where he broke down several viable schemes that Nancy's kidnappers could be plotting.
“I see three possibilities. The first is that this was obviously a kidnapping – an intended kidnapping for a ransom payment," he told host Sean Hannity.
“The second possibility is that this was just a crime that went awry. Someone was at the house, maybe it was a burglary, something went bad, and you have some bad actors committing another crime by requesting a ransom for something they didn’t do, just to take advantage of a situation like this," the podcaster went on.
The third, Dan explained, is that there "may have been some kind of medical emergency or something, and maybe this was not a kidnapping."
"When you can’t find someone in a crime scene like this right away, within the first couple of days, you either have really good, surgical-type operators, or the story you’ve been told – or believed – might not be the story," Dan noted.
- Nancy Guthrie's 'Baffling' Disappearance Might Not Be Kidnapping for Ransom, Claims Ex-FBI Special Agent
- Savannah Guthrie's Mother Was 'Stalked for Some Time' Before Kidnapping, Former CIA Officer Claims
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction: FBI Now Involved in Searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, Amid 4-Day Disappearance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Savannah Guthrie and Her Siblings Have Pleaded for Nancy to Return Home
The ex-Secret Service agent revealed his take on the case hours after the ransom deadline had passed. The alleged kidnappers reportedly asked the NBC host's family to pay $6 million to return Nancy.
Nancy was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home 10 days ago and was last seen on January 31 at around 9:30 p.m. Her daughter Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, had dropped her off at her house that evening.
When Nancy didn't attend her church mass the next day, her family alerted the authorities. Savannah, 54, Annie and their brother, Camron, have released several videos online, pleading for Nancy's safe return.
"We received your message and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her, this is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," the Today show anchor said in her siblings' emotional video shared on February 7.
In Savannah's video, which she posted on Instagram on Monday, February 9, she thanked the public for all of the “love” and “prayers” she has received over the last few days.
“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home — trying to find her," a teary-eyed Savannah added. “She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help."