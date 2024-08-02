Vice President Kamala Harris Was Feet Away From Pipe Bomb Located Outside the DNC Headquarters on January 6: Report
Vice President Kamala Harris was within close proximity to a "viable" pipe bomb that had been planted outside the Democratic National Committee's headquarters on January 6, 2021.
According to the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog report, the pipe bomb was strategically placed in a bush right outside the office building, going unnoticed during the advance security sweeps conducted by the Secret Service.
The report stated the bomb had been positioned the night before the vice president's visit, and it was found one hour and 40 minutes after she entered the building.
Harris, traveling in an armored vehicle with her motorcade, entered the DNC building through a ramp merely 20 feet away from the explosive device.
Upon the bomb's discovery, it took the Secret Service 10 minutes to evacuate the VP, who ended up spending a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes inside the building after the bomb scare.
The report further highlighted that the security protocols in place at the time emphasized fewer assets for individuals elected but not yet sworn into office.
Following this incident, the Secret Service revised its policies to ensure more comprehensive protection for "elect" individuals like Vice President Harris.
Despite investigations, federal authorities are yet to identify the perpetrator behind the planted pipe bomb, as well as a similar device discovered at the Republican National Committee's headquarters on the same day.
The FBI, currently offering a $500,000 reward, released security camera footage of a suspect believed to have planted the bomb on Capitol Hill.
“Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders,” the FBI said in a statement seeking the public’s help earlier this year. “Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.”
The FBI is also dealing with the aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13.
Investigators are grappling with piecing together a motive for the 20-year-old assailant, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire on the crowd, resulting in one death and multiple injuries, before being shot by the Secret Service.
As OK! previously reported, Crooks was spotted and clocked as a "suspicious person" by security at the rally before the shooting occurred.
Bodycam footage showed several Secret Service members identifying the would-be assassin's body and confirming he was the "threat" they were warned about.
The New York Post reported on the pipe bomb at the DNC headquarters.