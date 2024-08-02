Vice President Kamala Harris Was Feet Away From Pipe Bomb Located Outside the DNC Headquarters on January 6: Report

According to the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog report, the pipe bomb was strategically placed in a bush right outside the office building, going unnoticed during the advance security sweeps conducted by the Secret Service.

The report stated the bomb had been positioned the night before the vice president's visit, and it was found one hour and 40 minutes after she entered the building.

Harris, traveling in an armored vehicle with her motorcade, entered the DNC building through a ramp merely 20 feet away from the explosive device.

Upon the bomb's discovery, it took the Secret Service 10 minutes to evacuate the VP, who ended up spending a total of 1 hour and 50 minutes inside the building after the bomb scare.