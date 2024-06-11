OK Magazine
Julia Fox Jokingly Calls for Republicans to 'Remove Elephants From the GOP Emblem': 'They Never Asked for This'

julia fox republicans elephants emblem remove symbol
Source: MEGA; @juliafox/TikTok
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Julia Fox has named herself the voice of the elephants.

On Monday, June 10, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok with a satirical video trolling the Republican Party by asking for the political group to remove elephants from their logo.

julia fox republicans elephants emblem remove symbol
Source: @juliafox/TikTok

Julia Fox took to TikTok to troll the Republican Party.

"I don't see many people talking about this so I'm going to appoint myself [as] elephants' management marketing crisis PR," Fox sarcastically stated while displaying photos from Google of the GOP emblem.

"What is this? Elephants never asked for this," she quipped. "They would hate this if they knew about this. This just feels so unfair and you know what, I will start that movement to remove elephants from the GOP emblem."

Fox further mocked the party, adding: "It's just exploitative. It's misleading and it paints elephants in a negative light."

The PVT Chat star proceeded to praise the animals, calling them "the best, most amazing, sensitive, beautiful, kind, intelligent creatures to ever walk the earth."

julia fox republicans elephants emblem remove symbol
Source: MEGA

The actress asked for the GOP to remove elephants from their emblem.

"So why are they the Republican symbol?" Fox snubbed. "They are literally the opposite of Republicans. Free the elephants."

She comedically concluded, "save the elephants from this type of slander."

In the comments section of the viral video, fans and friends flooded Fox with amused reactions.

"Hahahahahahhaa I love you," social media personality Tana Mongeau wrote, as one admirer admitted: "No because I've been saying this for years. elephants are TOO emotionally intelligent of an animal 😭."

julia fox republicans elephants emblem remove symbol
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox previously referred to 'right-wing conservatives' as 'extremist terrorists.'

Julia Fox
"Girl no because this is so real. Elephants do not deserve this," another fan joked, while others suggested Republicans replace elephants in their emblem with a "snake" or "hyena."

This isn't the first time Fox has taken to the social media app to slam the Republican Party.

Ahead of the midterm elections in November 2022, the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West uploaded a TikTok encouraging her followers to vote, as she seemingly attempted to persuade them toward supporting liberal candidates.

"We need to stop these right-wing conservative extremist terrorists. We need to stop them from taking over the country. I really hope you all get out and vote," she declared at the time. "Don't be a f------ loser and get out and vote. Because boomers are all voting and thats why our f------ world is f----- up."

julia fox republicans elephants emblem remove symbol
Source: MEGA

Julia Fox has never been shy to vocalize her opinions online.

"Like actually. So we need to get out and vote. Gen Z where [are] you at? Let's do it," she concluded.

Fox has never been shy to vocalize her opinions online.

Last year, the Italian-American model ridiculed the Met Gala after admitting she's never been invited to the event.

"If it was about fashion I'd be there but it's not," she claimed in May 2023. "It's about politics, privilege, who your parents are and how much money you make."

