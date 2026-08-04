'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Craig Revel Horwood Details Shocking Madrid Attack That Left Him 'Stabbed' and 'Strip-Searched'

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Craig Revel Horwood opened up about a difficult vacation memory on the August 4 episode of the "Judgemental" podcast. "I went on holiday in Madrid and got stabbed. That was nice. And it was stinking hot," Horwood told co-host Anton Du Beke. "My jewelry was stolen as well, they ripped my necklace off my neck and gave me a big burn mark." The incident continued to affect his travels when he later returned to France, where he faced additional questioning during a security check. "I hadn’t shaved, so I did look a bit of a wreck, I’d been stabbed, I had burn marks all around my neck from where I was, like, attacked," he revealed.

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Source: MEGA Craig Revel Horwood shared details of his Madrid trip, where he recalled being attacked after leaving a nightclub late at night.

Horwood elaborated further on the incident, saying, "And then the French strip-searched me down to literally nothing." He continued, "They were looking for drugs."

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Craig Revel Horwood Recalled Being Attacked During Madrid Trip

Source: MEGA Craig Revel Horwood discussed the aftermath of the attack, which left him with injuries and stolen jewelry during his holiday.

Horwood did not reveal when the attack took place or whether the person responsible faced any consequences. "I remember I was dancing at the Lido in Paris, and we went to Madrid for a holiday, so that ended up pretty bad," the 61-year-old said. He explained that he was heading back from a nightclub around 2 a.m. when someone carrying a razor blade attacked him and slashed his stomach.

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Craig Revel Horwood Remembered Another Holiday Disaster

Source: MEGA Craig Revel Horwood recalled another holiday setback in Kenya after he discovered his booked hotel burned down upon arrival.

The dancer and choreographer recalled traveling to Kenya for what he expected would be a memorable experience. He said, "I remember flying to Mombasa in Kenya. It was all fabulous. I thought, 'Oh yeah, I’m going on safari, that’s going to be nice.'" However, the trip took an unforeseen turn when he arrived at his destination and learned there was a problem with his accommodation. "Got out there, arrived, all the hotels and everything were paid for in advance, and they’re giving us a bus from the airport to the hotel, and they said on arrival, ‘Your hotel has burnt down,'" Horwood added. Horwood said he was eventually moved to another hotel, but the vacation continued to bring unexpected challenges.

Horwood Detailed a Scary End to His Egypt Trip

Source: MEGA Craig Revel Horwood recalled a difficult end to his Egypt trip after he said several people in his group had fallen ill from salmonella poisoning before their flight home.