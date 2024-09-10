Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Planning a Third Tour' After the Success of Their 'Faux Royal' Trips to Colombia and Nigeria

OK! previously reported Harry admitted that he hopes to take on more gigs in different parts of the world.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."

"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.