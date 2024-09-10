Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Planning a Third Tour' After the Success of Their 'Faux Royal' Trips to Colombia and Nigeria
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle traveled to Colombia from August 15 through August 19, and the success of their time in South America could lead to the Sussexes accepting more international opportunities in the future.
"Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy," a source told an outlet. "They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government."
When Harry and Meghan first left the royal fold in 2020, the couple hoped to create a "progressive new role" within the monarchy, but the duo found themselves on the outs with the royal family. Four years after leaving the U.K., the Sussexes are using their titles to build a new life in the U.S.
OK! previously reported Harry admitted that he hopes to take on more gigs in different parts of the world.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
An insider claimed the Duchess of Sussex thought her time in Colombia allowed her to show off her global influence.
"Meghan sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet. "[D]oing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
Although the Sussexes are expected to take on more trips, the attention surrounding their travels could become an issue for the royal family.
“There’s little doubt there is a vacuum. One’s really talking about really high-profile royals," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. “Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad."
“But they are not particularly high profile, and I don’t think they particularly want to be," the commentator added. “The institution does need this oxygen. There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”
But the Sussexes' time abroad could distract from the royal family's initiatives in the U.K.
“It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the royal family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee," Fitzwilliams shared. “They’ve shown in the last couple of weeks they’re not afraid to bring up material that would embarrass the royal family or refer to rifts with it."
“And that’s only a step away from overtly criticizing it," he added.
Sources spoke to Hello!