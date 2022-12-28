Ivanka Trump Says 'Grief During The Holidays Can Be Harder' After First Christmas Without Late Mom Ivana Trump
Nearly six months after former First Daughter Ivanka Trump’s mother, Ivana Trump, passed away at age 73 back in July, the fashion maven is getting candid about experiencing the happiest season after losing a loved one.
On Wednesday, December 28, the mom-of-three took to socal media with a poignant post detailing her complex emotions after celebrating Christmas without her beloved mom by her side.
“This is the first holiday season since the passing of my mother. It's true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year,” Ivanka mused in an Instagram Story shared with her 7.5 million followers, adding in several photos of her and her family enjoying Christmas together over the years.
ERIC TRUMP & WIFE LARA SHARE THROWBACK PHOTO TO REMINISCE ON HAPPIER DAYS AFTER IVANA TRUMP'S PASSING
Though Ivanka admitted that “learning to celebrate differently is a challenge,” the former White House Senior Advisor shared that she was doing her best to respect her feelings, even amid the seasonal festivities.
“I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing,” she explained. “New memories are being made, my children's laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma's presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable.”
Despite these joys, Ivanka said she still grapples with sadness surrounding her mother’s passing.
“The loss of a parent is one of life's very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared,” she said, noting that the grief “hits at the very core of your being.” “It takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you.”
- Donald Trump Declares He 'Never Asked' Jared Kushner Or Ivanka Trump 'To Be Part Of The 2024 Campaign': 'Too Mean & Nasty'
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reunite To Celebrate Hanukkah With Their Kids After Marital Woes Exposed
- Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter Arabella Ice Skating In Paris As Marriage To Jared Kushner Crumbles
Ivanka then concluded her post with a message of hope and encouragement for those who may be struggling in similar ways.
IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER ACCEPTING AWARD FOR LATE IVANA TRUMP
“To all who have experienced the loss of a loved one this year, may hope sustain you, may good memories provide you comfort, may friends and family surround you, and may love give you strength,” she said.