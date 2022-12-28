Ivanka Trump Says 'Grief During The Holidays Can Be Harder' After First Christmas Without Late Mom Ivana Trump

“I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing,” she explained. “New memories are being made, my children's laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma's presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable.”

Despite these joys, Ivanka said she still grapples with sadness surrounding her mother’s passing.

“The loss of a parent is one of life's very painful passages for which one is never fully prepared,” she said, noting that the grief “hits at the very core of your being.” “It takes a good amount of time to emerge from how it dislocates you.”