Is Tyra Banks Leaving 'Dancing With The Stars'? Unfavored Host Says 'It's Time To Graduate From The Dance Floor'
Dancing With the Stars fans might have gotten what they wished for, as it seems Tyra Banks will not be returning to the hosting mic for future seasons of the hit competition series.
After three seasons of live slip-ups and negative feedback from viewers at home, the 49-year-old confessed she "thinks it's time" to step away from the stage and make her personal businesses a top priority.
"I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV, and you can’t do that while hosting a show," Banks explained to a news publication of her ice cream company, SMiZE and Dream, which she founded in 2021.
"So you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting," the model added.
"I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor," Banks teased of her exit from DWTS after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts during Season 29 in 2020. "Mic drop."
"I’m really focused on business, like crazy focused," the mother-of-one spilled of her delicious company, which offers flavorful frozen custard with a hidden truffle surprise found at the bottom of every cup.
"SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship," Banks — who is also an executive producer of DWTS — noted.
Fans of the series — which transitioned over to Disney+ last season — were thrilled to hear the television personality say it was "time" to move on from DWTS, as they took to Twitter to reveal their reactions.
"Love when people leave jobs they’re bad at," one social media user quipped, as another added, "Thank effing god. I stopped watching because of her."
"Been dreaming of this news since that first episode in 2020. I know it seems the ship has sailed, but I NEED Tom & Erin back," a third person expressed, while a fourth admitted, "And I'm good with that. It was never a good fit. I wish her well on her businesses."
TMZ spoke to Banks about her plausible exit from DWTS.