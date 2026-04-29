'Love on the Spectrum' Heartbreak: Dani Bowman Reacts to Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's Shocking Split

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Dani Bowman and Aarti Garg, stars of “Love on the Spectrum,” have expressed their heartfelt reactions to the recent breakup of co-stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman. During an exclusive interview, Bowman shared her empathy for both parties involved, acknowledging the emotional challenges they face.

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Marriage Differences Led to Breakup

Source: MEGA The split reportedly stemmed from differing marriage views.

The split, which reportedly occurred earlier this month, has left fans surprised. Sources confirm that differing views on marriage led to the couple's decision to part ways after five years of dating. While Romeo looked forward to taking the next step in their relationship, Isaacman hesitated, resulting in their heartbreaking decision.

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Source: MEGA Cast members expressed empathy for both sides.

Bowman, who is the founder of Danimation Entertainment, commented during her appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.” “The fact is I kind of also feel bad for Abbey and David to break up,” she stated. Her candid remarks highlight the emotional complexity surrounding the situation. Understanding the pressures of relationships, Bowman added, “It’s lovely to see, but I totally understand why David doesn’t want to get married right away.” She emphasized that “life isn’t a race,” encouraging both Romeo and Isaacman to take their time in navigating their futures.

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Aarti Garg Highlights Authentic Relationships

Source: MEGA Aarti Garg praised their authenticity and strength.

Garg echoed Bowman’s sentiments, expressing her admiration for both Romeo and Isaacman. “I know that Abbey and David and their families are absolutely incredible,” she remarked. “Even if their journey ended where it is, they’re going to be just fine.” This compassionate response underlines the strength of their familial support. Furthermore, Garg emphasized the importance of authenticity in relationships. She noted, “I think as long as they’re true to themselves and they’re as authentic as Dani and Subodh are, I think they’ll be just fine.” This perspective highlights the significance of individuality in navigating life changes.

Upcoming Event Celebrates Neurodivergent Voices

Source: MEGA Fans were surprised by the end of the relationship.