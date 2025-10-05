Celebrities Diagnosed With Autism: Tamra Judge, Bella Ramsey and More

Article continues below advertisement

Tamra Judge

In October 2024, Tamra Judge revealed that therapy led her to discover she is "on the spectrum," which refers to a neurological disorder that impacts communication and interaction with others, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. "We're trying to work through that. I have a really hard time processing stuff," the Real Housewives of Orange County star said on her "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast with Teddi Mellencamp. "I have a lot of sensory issues — sound, light, touch — but she says that is not my biggest problem. My biggest problem is working through trauma that I had in my life." Judge highlighted the changes she will need to make moving forward, especially regarding her social anxiety. "It's because the anxiety that I have when I talk to people and how I make it through the show is drinking," she explained.

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey, known for their role in The Last of Us, also shared their autism diagnosis in March, revealing they received the news while filming the series. "I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming season one of The Last of Us," Ramsey explained to British Vogue. Ramsey's diagnosis offered them a sense of freedom. "I've always wondered if I had autism but never acted on that assumption until a crew member whose daughter has autism prompted me to seek a formal psychiatric assessment," they shared. "The label of being autistic has been helpful to me in understanding myself."

Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj, a competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10, recently shared her own experience with autism. During the casting process, a therapist questioned her about her communication style, leading Minj to get tested. "To be candid, I didn't find out that I was truly autistic — of course I had my assumptions through my life — until we did the casting process for All Stars 10 and I went in for my psychiatric evaluation," Minj revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He said he'd like me to be tested. So, I did. I got tested, and I am." Minj noted that the diagnosis helped "put 40 years of my existence into perspective."

Grimes

Grimes opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD and autism in March, expressing that had she known sooner, her life could have been less challenging. "I feel, like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard," she stated via X.

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, shared her autism diagnosis on social media in March 2024, posting a childhood video and captioning it, "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic 😂." She noted it was her "first time" publicly discussing her diagnosis.

Kanye West

Kanye West revealed in February that he found out he had autism after discussing his bipolar diagnosis with his wife. "Autism takes you to a Rain Man thing," he explained on Justin Laboy's "The Download" podcast.

Holly Madison

Holly Madison discussed her suspicion of autism due to her introverted nature during a December 2023 episode of the "Talking to Death" podcast. "I've been suspicious of it for a while because my mom told me that she was always suspicious that that was a thing," she shared.

Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett, known from The Bachelor, discussed her diagnosis on Instagram in February 2022, emphasizing the stigma surrounding autism. "There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open-minded and accepting," she wrote, sharing her journey of pain and struggle.

Amber Borzotra

Amber Borzotra from The Challenge revealed her diagnosis during a March 2023 reunion show, discussing her struggles with social settings and the pressure that comes with them. "I wish I would've found out a lot sooner because I've struggled with my identity for 34 years," Borzotra shared.

Anthony Hopkins

In a January 2017 interview, Anthony Hopkins disclosed his Asperger's diagnosis, reflecting on how it impacts his life. "I can never be restful," he stated.

Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah described her childhood diagnosis in September 2013, explaining how it affected her career. "I've never been comfortable being the center of attention," she admitted.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk revealed in May 2021 that he was diagnosed with Asperger's when he was younger, sharing his experiences during a Saturday Night Live appearance.

Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle shared her diagnosis of Asperger's in December 2013, emphasizing that it does not define her. "It's a condition that I have to live with and work through," she explained.

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd discussed his diagnosis in December 2013, attributing some of his creative influences to his condition. "One of my symptoms included my obsession with ghosts and law enforcement," he recalled.

Wentworth Miller

Wentworth Miller opened up about his diagnosis as an adult in July 2021, expressing how crucial it is to understand his identity. "This isn't something I'd change," he wrote.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love revealed her autism diagnosis in a 1994 interview, describing her early struggles. "At an early age, I would not speak," she explained.

Sia

Sia disclosed she is on the spectrum in May 2023, saying, "For 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on.'"

Tyler Baltierra

