Daniel Franzese Weighs In On Another 'Mean Girls' Movie: 'I Would Absolutely Love It'

"I feel like it's such a great character, but for so many young gay kids, especially chubby kids or POC kids or anyone who just felt like other or different, or wasn't sitting at the cool white table, I feel like for them," he continued. "Damien was something that was like, 'Wow, like that's kind of like me, like, I'm that one? Like, and he's the best, they're the best out of everything.'"

The Hollywood star admitted that he's even had "a lot of grown men start crying to me" over his character, as they related to him. "It's such a defining moment in my life, but I got a fan letter from someone at the 10th year anniversary who said, 'You know, I don't know if you're gay or not. And it doesn't matter. But when I was in eighth grade, I was tortured for being chubby and beat up for being a sissy. And then your movie came out and in ninth grade on the first day of my freshman year, the popular senior girl said, you're like, Damien, come sit with us. And he was like, thank you for giving me something immediate that I can point to and say, that's me,'" he shared.