Danny Masterson Victim Urges Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to 'Learn Radical Accountability' After 'Insulting' Apology

The message was about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology video regarding the hurt they caused by writing character letters for Masterson — who was just sentence to 30 years in prison for raping two women.

"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," Ali wrote, quoting Jen B. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"