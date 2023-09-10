Danny Masterson Victim Urges Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to 'Learn Radical Accountability' After 'Insulting' Apology
On Saturday, September 9, Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali shared a statement from rape victim in the Danny Masterson case Jane Doe #1, a.k.a. Jen B.
The message was about Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' apology video regarding the hurt they caused by writing character letters for Masterson — who was just sentence to 30 years in prison for raping two women.
"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," Ali wrote, quoting Jen B. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"
Ali also uploaded another post which accused the celeb couple of using "heavily lawyered language" and added that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."
As OK! previously reported, on Saturday afternoon the That 70's Show alums shared a video to express their remorse for writing the letters.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher began the video, to which Kunis added, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."
"A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing," Kutcher explained.
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Bad Moms star continued.
"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place," the Your Place or Mine actor said.
"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded.
The comments section of the clip was turned off, however, the public slammed the duo for their apology on X.
"They are trying too hard to sound natural here ... This was clearly written/edited by an attorney," one user wrote, while another quipped, "I guess they can't act like they genuinely mean it because of the actor's strike."