Danny Masterson Victim Threatens Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis With 'Secrets' From 'That 70's Show' Set: 'I Remember Everything'

Source: MEGA
Sep. 9 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Following news of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters vouching for Danny Masterson's character in his rape case, victim Chrissie Bixler took to social media to slam the celebrity couple.

On her Instagram story, the actress — who was dating Masterson in 2001 when the alleged rape occurred — dragged the two That 70's Show alums while posting an image from ABC News with the couple's quotes describing Masterson as a "role model" with "exceptional character."

Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been married since 2015.

"Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your 'role model' keeps for you. Ones that would end you," she wrote in the post. "Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I heard everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor.'"

Below her message to Kutcher, she penned a statement for Kunis.

"Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling (I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet) I also know what happened in Toronto and after," Bixler threatened.

Source: @chrissiebixler/Instagram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote letters vouching for Danny Masterson's character during rape case.

"Question, if that's what you view as a normal relationship with a 'big brother figure' then I feel sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy. You all must forgot I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That 70's Show. I remember everything," she concluded.

Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson was convicted for two sexual assaults from the '00s.

As OK! previously reported, Masterson was recently charged with two sexual assaults from the early '00s and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Bixler was one of the victims who accused Masterson of drugging and raping her in her sleep. However, the court found him not guilty of her assault.

One of the victims emotionally spoke in court about when the sitcom star raped her back in 2003.

"When you raped me, you stole from me," she said. "That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit."

"You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent," she added. "The world is better off with you in prison."

