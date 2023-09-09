Danny Masterson Victim Threatens Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis With 'Secrets' From 'That 70's Show' Set: 'I Remember Everything'

Following news of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' letters vouching for Danny Masterson's character in his rape case, victim Chrissie Bixler took to social media to slam the celebrity couple.

On her Instagram story, the actress — who was dating Masterson in 2001 when the alleged rape occurred — dragged the two That 70's Show alums while posting an image from ABC News with the couple's quotes describing Masterson as a "role model" with "exceptional character."