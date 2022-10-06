Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.
Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.
If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.
The trial is set to begin on Tuesday, October 11, after Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied the 46-year-old's plea for a delay over L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads.
It had been speculated that Presley, 54, was the "friend" that one of Masterson's alleged victims — Jane Doe 1 — testified about last year. Similar to Masterson's other alleged victims, Jane Doe 1 is an ex-Scientologist.
"My friend Lisa had someone named Luke who lived and worked with her who was close to Danny… Luke Watson," the victim stated at the time.
Watson and Presley briefly dated from 1998-1999 and reportedly were part of a select group — including Masterson — of the church.
Jane Doe 1 claimed she was forcibly raped by Masterson on the night of April 25, 2003, after she felt sick to her stomach while in a hot tub with both Watson and The Ranch actor.
Masterson allegedly helped the victim up the stairs to the bathroom, where he reportedly stuck his fingers down her throat to help her throw up before sexually assaulting her as she struggled to maintain consciousness.
Jane Doe 1 claimed Masterson told her not to tell anyone — including Presley — about the incident while he committed the assault.
"When I first came to, he was saying: 'It’s good. You like this. I’ll tell you what you’re not going to do. You — you can do this any time. But you’re not going to tell f**king Paige. You’re not going to tell f**king Lisa. You’re not going to f**king tell anybody," the victim testified.
The singer's potential defense of Masterson could bring even more shocking evidence into the already intense case.
Radar reported Presley will be called to the stand in Masterson's upcoming trial.