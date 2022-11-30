Danny Masterson Walks Free In Rape Case After Judge Declares Mistrial

Now, prosecutors are faced with the choice of whether or not to schedule a new trial. However, the previous results didn't look promising as the votes revealed for count one, two jurors voted guilty while 10 voted not guilty; for the second count, four voted guilty and eight not guilty; and for the third rape charge, five voted guilty and seven stated not guilty.

DANNY MASTERSON SNUBBED AS MILA KUNIS & ASHTON KUTCHER SIGN ON TO STAR IN NETFLIX REBOOT OF 'THAT '70S SHOW'

Due to the fact that the jury hadn't yet reached an anonymous decision after deliberating for three days by the time that two of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19, Judge Charlaine F. Olmeda ordered that two alternate jurors be chosen and for the deliberations to start over entirely.