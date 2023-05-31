OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > danny masterson
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'That '70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape

danny masterson
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2023, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actor Danny Masterson has been found guilty on two counts of rape, with the jury unable to come to a decision on the third count.

The decision in his sexual assault case was announced on Wednesday, May 31, in a Los Angeles courthouse, where he was handcuffed and taken into custody after being deemed a flight risk.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson
Source: mega

According to a report, the That '70s Show alum, 47, stayed stoic when he heard his fate, while his wife, Bijou Phillips, could allegedly be heard crying.

The TV star reportedly faces 30 years in prison for the two counts. All of the women in question claimed the incidents took place in the early 2000s at his Hollywood home. At the time, everyone involved was a member of the Church of Scientology, though the women have since left the controversial religion.

Article continues below advertisement
danny masterson found guilty
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
danny masterson
Article continues below advertisement

The outcome was read months after he temporarily walked free last year due to a mistrial.

In new reports, it was said that this time around, prosecution focused more heavily on Masterson allegedly drugging his victims before the sexual assaults took place. They also pointed to the women's claims that Scientology urged them not to report Masterson to the police.

Article continues below advertisement

"The church taught his victims that rape isn’t rape, that you cause this and above all you aren’t allowed to go to law enforcement," prosecutor Ariel Anson stated in his closing arguments. "What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the defendant is a celebrity and he’s untouchable."

danny masterson found guilty
Source: mega

"They were all drugged. The defendant drugs his victims to be in control. He does this to take away these victims’ ability to consent. This is not about consent. This is not about the defendant misunderstanding these victim’s signals," he continued. "When he drugs them, he’s able to completely physically control them. You don’t want to have sex? You don’t have a choice … The defendant makes that choice for these victims and he does it over and over and over again."

Variety and Deadline reported on Masterson's trial.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.